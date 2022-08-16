Alanamu Inferno:Again; AbdulRazaq Got It Wrong

By Wahab Oba

The lapdoggery of our governor’s toadies reached another dedecorous level last week in their assessment of Alh. Abdullahi Shuaibu Yaman’s visit to the Alanamu community to empathise with them during the unfortunate fire disaster that gutted their market.

While we shall not join issue with them on what Yaman gave or did not give to the community as a show of solidarity, which the good people of Alanamu had since shown appreciation, we strongly condemn these lap dogs for politicising the unfortunate incident.

While we appreciate all genuine donors and sympathisers, it is provocative that Mallam Abdulrahman AbdulRazaq will not dissociate himself from the activities of those grenades politicising the lives and livelihoods of victims of the fire disaster.

At any rate, a responsible government, knowing full well the current economic realities would not only have offered to immediately rebuild the market but compensate the victims of the incident for the millions of naira lost to the inferno.

The N2.5m allegedly donated by the governor to Alanamu community was whose money? How much has the governor ever donated to his community outside election periods? What has the governor ever done to various communities in the state who suffered similar disasters before now?

Once again, it is expedient to remind the governor that the 2023 election is no longer about the highest bidder. The election is not about any party or individual. It is an election about the future of our children and about the growth of our state.

Rather than engage in frivolities, the governor must talk to Kwarans about various alleged financial misappropriations. Where has the over N.3tr accruable to the state in the last three years gone? Where is the infrastructure? Why are our children still studying under the trees despite various education intervention funds? Why has the morale of our civil servants gone so abysmal under this government despite all the campaign promises of the O’toge era?

These are among the issues that will distinguish the next election from other elections, and not psychopathic propaganda being spinned by bootlickers of this government.

*Wahab Oba, Media and Strategy Adviser to the Kwara PDP Gubernatorial Candidate