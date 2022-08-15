Teesas to Deliver Products across Africa

Emma Okonji

Africa-focused EdTech, Teesas, has teamed up with US-based performance improvement company, FranklinCovey Education to bring its suite of education-related products directly to students, schools and parents across Africa.

Teesas will deploy the 7 Habits of Highly Effective People video content on social-emotional learning on the Teesas Education App as well as the FranklinCovey ‘Leader in Me’ program in primary and secondary schools and universities.

Founder and CEO of Teesas, Osayi Izedonmwen, said he and his team were extremely excited when FranklinCovey Education reached out to his company because the transformative ‘Leader in Me’ training, addresses educational gaps at the foundational level just like the Teesas Education App.

“As an impact-driven organisation, our content is designed to develop the total child from an academic standpoint as well as social and emotional learning. Teesas was the first EdTech in Nigeria to launch an e-learning app for children in reception (kindergarten) through primary school because we know that children need a solid foundation to be successful later in life.

“What makes the FranklinCovey ‘Leader in Me’ phenomenal is that it targets both the teacher and student. This is important because teachers can only impart the knowledge that they have. So, if we empower teachers to become great leaders, we’ll be empowering our children to lead themselves and uphold strong principles,” he said.