Property Owner Petitions Obaseki over Illegal Youths’ Demand for Devt Levies





Adibe Emenyonu in Benin-city

A middle-aged man, Mr. Ajayi Thomas, has petitioned the Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, over the activities of Evbuku and Amagba youths, who demanded various development levies on his property currently undergoing development

In 2016, the state governor in conjunction with the Oba of

Benin banned the activities of Community Development Association (CDAs) following several complaint from property developers concerning the illegal operation of these youths which they fill retards development in the state.

In spite of the ban, the CDAs still operate unhindered which necessitated the current petition by Thomas who had fallen victim in the cause of developing his plot of land.

Thomas in a petition to Obaseki, which was sighted by THISDAY at the weekend, also complained that at every major stages of his house project, the youths will bounce on him for fees.

According to him, “I am calling on the Edo State governor to come to my rescue regarding the land levies placed on me by members of the Evbukwu youths.

“Each major stage of the house project has brought different factions coming to requests for community development levies.”

Coupled with the latest development, Thomas cried out that the youths from Amagba, bordering Evbuku are also laying claim to his land, saying that Evbuku is also part of Amagba community.

To this extend, Thomas yesterday, while briefing journalists, disclosed that on August 10, violence erupted between both youths of Amagba and Evbuku when both met on site, adding that the matter has been reported to the governmental authorities who are currently looking into the illegal levies been collected.