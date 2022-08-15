Guinness Celebrates Women with Empowerment in Imo Community

Amby Uneze in Owerri

Guinness Nigeria Plc in its continued effort to promote corporate social responsibility to the public yesterday recorded another milestone as it empowers over 50 women from Umuebie in Isiala Mbano Local Government Area of Imo State with mobile bar and drinks to assist them in improving the living standard of their families valuable and useful.

Declaring open the colourful ceremony, which took place at the Umuebie playground, Marketing and Innovation Director of Guinness, Mark Mugisha, disclosed that the motive behind the company’s gesture during the annual August women gathering of the community was a way of making their brand popular among women as well as

promoting the culture of the people by giving them a sense of belonging and appreciating their womanhood.

According to him, the role of Guinness in facilitating the August meeting, which was beyond an event, creates an exciting moment and experience which the company strongly pays passionate appeal about.

He said: “The period allows us to be part of the long lasting celebration of women in the Igboland as they are committed to standing out and making a remarkable impact towards the development of their communities,” adding: “as a brand, we are committed to supporting, empowering and celebrating women in ways most natural to them.

“It is noted that premium beer, Guinness, remains a champion of diversity and inclusion, which is embedded in the brand’s DNA, diversity shines brightly all the way from its marketing and communications assets, through to its experiential, audio, visual and digital expressions. It is why Guinness portrayal of women is distinctly elevated across the category.”

In his remarks, the traditional ruler of Umuebie community, Eze Leo Mike Enwerem, thanked Guinness for finding his community ideal to celebrate the women for the second year running. He appealed to them to sustain the effort in their bid to develop and empower the women.

The women leader in the community, Mrs. Gertrude Onuoha, in her remarks, lauded Guinness for sustaining the event, and pleaded with them for more assistance, especially renovation of their community health centre.