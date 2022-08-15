Ekiti PDP Stakeholders Weaken Fayose’s Influence, Adopt Collegiate Leadership

Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

In a bid to strengthen the party and salvage it from total collapse ahead of 2023 polls, stakeholders in the Ekiti State chapter of the People’s Democratic Party have stripped former Governor Ayodele Fayose’s unilateral control over the party and adopted collegiate leadership.

The stakeholders held Fayose culpable for the abysmal showing of the party in the June 18 governorship poll, where it came distant third, hinging such on the ex-governor’s alleged despotic and authoritarian rule over the PDP.

The party leaders branded Fayose’s alleged totalitarian control over the party as not only stifling and asphyxiating the PDP, but said it was bizarre and unacceptable.

This was part of the resolutions reached by the leaders at its meeting held in Ado Ekiti, on Saturday and conveyed to journalists through a communique signed by the party’s State Publicity Secretary,Raphael Adeyanju, yesterday.

It was agreed during the meeting that the party could only be fortified ahead of 2023 presidential poll to be able to deliver victory for its candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, if it adopts collegiate leadership and rid Fayose of alleged domineering tendency.

The leaders at the meeting, jointly convened by former Deputy Governor Kolapo Olusola and ex-House of Representatives member, Hon Adewale Aribisala, agreed that there was an urgent need for the party to fashion out a new leadership style that will engender unity.

It read further: “That henceforth the party in Ekiti State, adopts a Collegiate Leadership style for the collective rescue mission of the party losses and liabilities.

“That the current style of One – Man-Show Leadership of Mr Ayo Fayose , is ineffective, totally primitive, outdated, bizarre, and utterly rejectable.

“That our members that had earlier migrated to SDP are welcomed back to the party and great efforts shall be made to reach out to His Excellency, Engr Segun Oni.

“That members must continue to engage all others still outside the party, with a view to securing their cooperation towards the success of the Atiku Presidential Project.

“That all members should go back to their units and wards and begin serious mobilisation for the Atiku Presidential Project”.

Addressing the party members at the forum, Olusola appealed to members to always comport themselves in a manner that will promote peace and cohesion, so that the PDP can have a good showing in 2023.

He stated that time when one man show was reigning supreme in Ekiti PDP has gone, adding: “We can’t afford to be in the desert for another four years. But when Alhaji Atiku Abubakar wins the presidency, then the desert will become a fertile land for all of us in Ekiti PDP.

“That is why we have to make a lot of sacrifices to rejuvenate this party. We need to make a lot of sacrifices to survive the present situation.”

In the same vein, the State Women Leader of the party, Hon.Sade Akinrinmola, charged the party members to perceive Atiku’s winning the next presidential poll and that nothing should be left unturned to actualise the dream.