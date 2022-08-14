Premier League: Brentford Stun Man Utd in 4-0 Crushing

•City Cruise past Bournemouth *Arsenal secure maximum points against Leicester

Duro Ikhazuagbe

Brentford produced a stunning first-half performance as they scored four goals in the first 35 minutes to condemn Manchester United to a humiliating 4-0 defeat at Gtech Community Stadium.

Josh Dasilva put the hosts ahead when his strike from distance somehow eluded United goalkeeper David de Gea.

Mathias Jensen doubled the lead after dispossessing former Brentford player Christian Eriksen, with Ben Mee and Bryan Mbeumo goals putting Thomas Frank’s side four up during an incredible first half in which they dismantled United in stunning fashion.

The defeat is United’s seventh in a row on the road – their worst run since 1936 – while it is the seventh time they have conceded at least four goals in a league game since the start of last season.

While Brentford can bask in a historic win, United boss Erik ten Hag faces the unenviable task of lifting his players in time for the visit of Liverpool to Old Trafford on Monday, 22 August.

Having been deservedly beaten by Brightonlast week, United sought to make a quick start but it was Brentford who found early joy as the visitors’ defence crumbled in spectacular fashion against their high-pressing hosts.

De Gea, who for so long has been one of United’s most consistent performers, was left red-faced when he allowed Dasilva’s speculative shot from distance to slip underneath him and into the net, with Cristiano Ronaldo claiming he was fouled in the build-up.

Harry Maguire was then booked for a clumsy lunge on Dasilva, and while Mathias Jensen missed from the resultant free-kick, the Danish midfielder was celebrating two minutes later following another United mistake.

De Gea’s pass to Eriksen on the edge of the United penalty area led to Jensen stealing the ball before slotting low into the net to double Brentford’s lead.

After falling two behind to Brighton last week, it was another stern examination of United’s character, but it only got worse as Brentford struck twice in the space of five minutes to move four clear.

Elsewhere, Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola insisted it will take time to get the best out of Erling Haaland when he faces packed defences, after seeing the striker have only eight touches as his side thrashed Bournemouth 4-0 yesterday.

After scoring two goals against West Ham last week, the £51.2m signing was often a peripheral figure on his home debut, but the power of City’s attack meant it made no difference to the defending champions and they still swept the Cherries aside with ease.

At the Emirates Stadium, impressive Gabriel Jesus scored his first Premier League goals for Arsenal as Mikel Arteta’s side beat Leicester City 4-2 in an entertaining encounter on Saturday afternoon.

The Brazilian striker, signed from Manchester City in the summer, scored twice before the break and missed several chances for a hat-trick as well assisting his side’s other goals.