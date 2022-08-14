Keyamo: Attack on APC Campaign Council, Sign of Frustration

Gboyega Akinsanmi





The 2023 Presidential Campaign Council of All Progressives Congress (APC) yesterday lamented that attack on its campaign by the opposition parties “is a sign of frustration.”

Unlike its opponents, the council promised to run a clean presidential campaign without resort to the use of abusive and incendiary language.

The spokesman of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, Mr. Festus Keyamo (SAN) made this clarification in his Twitter handle, @fkeyamo yesterday.

Keyamo’s clarification came shortly after the spokesman of the 2023 Presidential Campaign Council of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Dino Melaye slammed Keyamo over his comment against the presidential candidate of the PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

Melaye berated the APC, saying the PDP would find it hard selling its presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Friday.

“This government marketed Atiku by their colossal failure. Today, the most difficult candidate to sell is an APC candidate whether, at the House of Representatives, Senate, or governorship level,” the lawmaker said.

“That is why you cannot defend, promote or campaign for Bola Ahmed Tinubu without looking stupid. This is what happened to my brother and friend, Festus Keyamo, he started talking off point. He started saying things that do not make sense.”

Reacting to Malaye’s comment yesterday, Keyamo faulted the use of abusive words by the opposition parties against the presidential campaign council of the ruling party.

Keyamo therefore promised “to run a clean campaign,” noting that the APC presidential campaign council “will not use abusive words on our opponents and their spokespersons.

“We will refrains from calling those who Nigerians think and say they look stupid with their gaffs as such. Abuses on a campaign trail are a sign of frustration. We will stick to the issues,” Keyamo explained.