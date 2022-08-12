  • Friday, 12th August, 2022

NYSC Sanctions 9, Rewards 2 as 699 Corps Members Pass out in Kogi

Nigeria | 25 mins ago

Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Kogi State has sanctioned nine corps members out of 699 members of the 2021 Batch B Stream Il that passed out in the state.

The state NYSC Coordinator, Mrs. Mofoluwasho Williams, disclosed this during the passing-out ceremony held in Lokoja yesterday.

Williams explained that three of the corps members only came to Kogi State, registered and absconded the programme, adding that they must come back and serve, as six members also had their services extended for various offences.

She said: “Out of the 699 corps members passing out today, two of them excelled and bagged the award of the state Governor, Yahaya Bello.

“We thank God that 690 of the members successfully completed their service year and would be passing out.

“As good ambassadors of NYSC, we expect you to go out there and making us proud by displaying the good virtues inculcated in you within the one year of the service. You must be disciplined and always exhibit such because without discipline, you can’t be a good leader.

“You must also avoid the societal vices such as drug abuse, cyber-crime, trafficking and advanced fee fraud for a decent living.”

Williams expressed the hope that in future, the corps members would be leaders in their various disciplines or offices.

She appealed to employers of labour across the country to consider corps members when planning their budgets for better remuneration.

According to her, core employers are NYSC partners and critical stakeholders, who should open their doors for the corps members to not only gain employments, but good remuneration, considering the biting global economic recession.

