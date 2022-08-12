Dawari George Remains Our Governorship Candidate, Says Rivers Action Alliance

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

The Chairman of the Action Alliance (AA) in Rivers State, Mr. Sunday Gabriel Baju, has dismissed the insinuation that there was confusion in the party following the alleged emergence of two governorship candidates.

In a statement signed by Baju and made available to journalists in Port Harcourt yesterday, he said the recently elected gubernatorial candidate, Dr. Dawari Ibietela George, remains the party’s valid candidate.

He dismissed the claim that one Benjamin Olimini Abednego is a member of AA or he’s even their governorship candidate in the state.

Baju said: “Action Alliance wishes to inform the public that our governorship candidate in the 2023 general election is Dr. Dawari Ibietela George, who was validly elected at the substitution primaries of the party on August 10, 2022, at Vee Hotels, Trans-Amadi, Port Harcourt.

“The election was personally observed by the National Chairman of our party, Chief Kenneth Udeze, staff of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the Nigeria Police, the Department of State Services (DSS), and the media in accordance with the Electoral Act, 2022.

“The result of the governorship primaries was well reported in both conventional and digital media on August 10, 2022.

“This affirmation has become necessary because one Benjamin Olimini

Abednego is making a false claim in the media that he is the governorship candidate of the party in Rivers State.

“For the avoidance of doubt, Benjamin Olimini Abednego is not a member of the Action Alliance. His name is not on our membership register neither is he known to INEC. He is an impostor, and at best, a sponsored distraction.”

Baju advised Abednego to “stop disturbing a party with an authentic and beloved governorship candidate, Dr. Dawari George.”

Should he persist, Baju said: “The Action Alliance in Rivers State may be compelled to take available legal steps against him and similar detractors.”