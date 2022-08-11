Man Jailed  for Attempted Rape, Assault on Teenager in Ekiti

Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

An Ekiti State High Court has sentenced a 40-year-old man, Oladipupo Seun, to 16- year jail term for attempted rape and assault of a minor.

In his judgment, Justice Adekunle Adeleye said: “I have evidence before me that the defendant assaulted Mariam intentionally. I have no doubt in my mind that it was the defendant and no other person that assaulted Mariam at the midnight of February 18, 2021.

“The prosecution had proved beyond reasonable doubt that the defendant assaulted Mariam indecently. He is found guilty as charged on both counts one and two accordingly.

“The defendant is hereby convicted as charged in counts one and two contrary to the provisions of 359 and 360 of the Criminal Code, Cap C16 Laws of Ekiti State 2012.

“On count one, the defendant is sentenced to 14 years imprisonment, while on count two, the defendant is hereby sentenced to two years imprisonment.”

The charge read that the defendant on February 19, 2021, at Igede Ekiti in Irepodun/Ifelodun area of Ekiti State, within the jurisdiction of the court, did attempt to rape one 18-year-old Mariam.

The offences, according to the charge, contravened Sections 359, and 360 of the Criminal Code Law, Cap C16, Laws of Ekiti State, 2012.

In her statement, the victim alleged that the defendant came to their house around 11 p.m. on the said day without formal invite.

According to the statement, “When he entered our room, he rough handled me and covered my mouth with cloth and tried to forcefully had sexual intercourse with me.”

To prove his case, the prosecutor, Folasade Alli, called two witnesses, and tendered defendant and victims’ statements, including a medical report as exhibit.

The defendant, in his defence through his counsel, Helen Akinboni, denied the allegation of rape.

He said: “The victim is my girlfriend. We were only romancing in the room when her father came in. I ran away because I was afraid of her father, who came to arrest me the following day.”