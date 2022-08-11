Enugu Governor’s Wife Preaches Peace, Love, Unity

The wife of Enugu State Governor, Mrs. Monica Ugochi Ugwuanyi, has advised women in the state to love themselves, embrace peace, practice forgiveness, share gifts and positive ideas.

She also thanked the women especially the Enugu Women Prayer Network for their unceasing prayers and support for Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi’s administration since 2015.

Mrs. Ugwuanyi who spoke while flagging off this year’s August meeting in Enugu, stressed that women of the state have been outstanding in their support through prayers and effective participation in the programmes and policies of the governments at the state and local government levels.

Disclosing that the theme of the August meeting was “Women, The Home, Peace and Bridge Builders”, the Enugu Governor’s wife stated that the annual event “in Igboland represents the socio-economic and cultural development initiative of women to deliberate and proffer solutions to developmental issues concerning their homes, communities and the state.”

Mrs. Ugwuanyi urged the women to take home all they have learnt from the event and focus on providing capacity building, skill acquisition, income generating engagements and participating in financial contributions such as ‘isusu’ that would boost their businesses and other sources of livelihood.

Pointing out that this year’s flag-off of the August meeting will be the last she will attend as the wife of the Governor of Enugu State, Mrs. Ugwuanyi appreciated the great love she shares with women of the state.

“Let the people in the rural areas feel your presence in a positive way and appreciate your coming home during this August return. Be shining examples to others and continue to build their homes and maintain peace.

Noting that “since 2015 till date, we have been meeting here at Okpara Square to flag off August meetings, to pray, empower and encourage one another, the Enugu governor’s wife promised to be visiting and supporting the prayer network, as much as she can, when she leaves office as wife of the governor.

Mrs. Ugwuanyi who used the occasion to empower indigent women financially prayed: “As we journey to our various home towns, may God Almighty grant us journey mercies and keep us and our families throughout this period of August meeting and beyond, in Jesus name, amen.”

Also speaking at the event, the Corporate Affairs Manager (East), Nigeria Breweries Plc, Mrs. Joy Egolum, commended Gov. Ugwuanyi and his wife for the existing peace and good governance in Enugu State.

Mrs. Egolum maintained that the peace entrenched by Gov. Ugwuanyi’s administration has enabled the company’s business fortunes to thrive in the state.

In her remarks, the Commissioner for Gender Affairs and Social Development, Rt. Hon. Princess Peace Nnaji, paid glowing tributes to the exemplary leadership qualities of Gov. Ugwuanyi and his wife, stating that the legacies they will bequeath to the people of Enugu State are enduring.

Represented by Mrs. Amaka Okenwa, the Commissioner described the event as emotional being the last August meeting Mrs. Ugwuanyi will flag off as wife of the Governor of Enugu State, and beseeched God to continue to bless her and her husband abundantly.

Offering special prayers for the Enugu Governor’s wife, the Chairman, Post Primary Schools Management Board (PPSMB), Evangelist Dr. Favour Ugwuanyi assured her of God’s blessings and favour in her future endeavours and that of her husband, Gov. Ugwuanyi.

High points of activities to commemorate this year’s flag-off of August meeting were march-past and cooking competitions, raffle draw and presentation of grants to indigent women by Mrs. Ugwuanyi, among other programmes.