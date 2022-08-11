APC Emergency NEC Meeting Holds September, Awaits President’s Nod for Specific Date

Adedayo Akinwale



The All Progressives Congress (APC) has tentatively scheduled its emergency National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting for the first week of September.

The decision to hold the NEC meeting in September was reached yesterday during the National Working Committee (NWC) meeting held at the National Secretariat of the party in Abuja.

Convening the NEC meeting became imperative following the expiration of the 90 days transfer of power granted to the NWC of the party by NEC at its 11th meeting on April 20 in Abuja.

THISDAY checks revealed that the date is subject to the approval of President Muhammadu Buhari, who doubles as the party’s national leader.

A member of the NWC of the party, who did not speak on the record, disclosed that the NWC could not give a specific date when the NEC meeting would hold because they have to seek Buhari’s approval.

“The NWC is looking at the first week in September. This date, however, is subject to the approval of President Muhammadu Buhari. The National Chairman and National Secretary are to convey to Mr President our proposed date for the NEC meeting,” said the NWC member.

The APC chief added, “We can not give a date now. The party leadership will consult with the President and clear the date with him. We are not privy to Mr President’s activities, that is why I cannot give the specific date. We have to clear with him and jointly agree on a date.”

According to the APC leader, the meeting is crucial.

“We intend to have the NEC meeting before the commencement of the Presidential campaign,” the ruling party NWC member further stated. “We (NWC) have to report our activities in the last 90 days to NEC and equally present for approval of the comprehensive campaign programme for the 2023 general elections,” our source disclosed.”