Northwest Geopolitical Zone Can Determine Outcome of 2023 Presidential Election, Says Tambuwal

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

The Sokoto State Governor, Alhaji Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, has predicted that the northwest geopolitical zone could determine the outcome of next year’s presidential election considering the volume of registered voters in the zone.

The governor also stated that since there is no serious presidential contender from the zone, major parties are determined to campaign vigorously in the zone.

According to a statement made available to THISDAY in Kano yesterday, Tambuwal stated this in Sokoto when the interim leadership of Atiku United Front, a PDP Atiku Support Group, paid him a courtesy visit.

The governor said the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) would support such groups in the zone to enhance the potential of the party in the zone.

Tambuwal said the zone has suffered the scourge of terrorism and banditry more than any other recently, promising that PDP will address the problem of insecurity in the country as enunciated in the campaign agenda of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

The governor also said he was pleased to hear that the group would work for all candidates of the party.

He expressed his appreciation to Alhaji Sule Lamido, former governor of Jigawa State, for initiating the group.

Earlier, the Director-General of the group, Malam Shehu Kura, said they decided to visit the governor to acquaint him with the mission of the group because of his leadership position in the party in the zone.

Kura said as a PDP group, it would work to ensure the success of the party at all levels in the zone.

He said being the only serving PDP governor in the zone, they felt he would be the first to receive the group, as they commended the governor for his patriotism and foresight in stepping down for the winner of the presidential nomination congress to save the party and democracy in the country.