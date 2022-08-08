@70: RCCG Hosts Millions Globally For Jubilee Convention

Rebecca Ejifoma

To mark its platinum jubilee across the globe, the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) will host millions across the world at its convention of praise and prayer impact from August 8th to 14th at the RCCG camp on Lagos-Ibadan road.

Speaking to newsmen at a media briefing on Monday, the Continental Overseer (North Africa Continent), Joseph Obayemi said Jubilee represents a year of harvest of souls into the kingdom of God.

For the church, he added, it is also a year of the deliverance of many from captivity and turning many slaves into kings and priests through the salvation of “Our Lord Jesus Christ”.

Obayemi expressed further that God had helped the church to carry out these through their numerous outreaches across the world earlier in the year. “And we are just starting.”

As a mission with a commitment to the development of the nation of origin, Nigeria, “Jubilee is a season where we see God liberating our nation from the many challenges the nation is currently facing — we are confident that indeed, Nigeria will become the delight of all nations,” says the CO.

RCCG, a global church, affirms its commitment to global peace and the prosperity of nations, families and individuals.

He highlighted the church’s hope that this programme would mark a total turnaround for the world economically and in many other ramifications.

With the theme, “Perfect Jubilee Convention” Obayemi noted that this year’s convention is unique and significant to the RCCG, the Assistant General Overseer, Johnson Odesola hinted “It symbolises a major landmark in our epochal and divinely-orchestrated history”.

Hence, the church worldwide can boast taking the gospel of God to over 197 nations and territories of the world with millions of souls saved.

Odesola also added that as a church, RCCG spends not less than half a billion each month on Christian Social Responsibility (CSR) to better the lives of humanity. “We have impacted lives in education and job opportunities.”

This is part of the church’s resolve to impact lives, communities and nations.

As part of the activities earmarked for celebrating this anniversary, the authority of the mission listed Jubilee Prayer Walk around the world on July 31; free training in technology and digital education to empower thousands of people with 70,000 to be trained within one year; different sporting competitions with prizes; and free feeding for millions of people.