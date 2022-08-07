APC Considers Badaru, Umahi, Akeredolu, Five Other Govs as Presidential Campaign Directors

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

There were strong indications last night that Governors Mohammed Badaru Abubakar of Jigawa State, Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State, and Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State may emerge as the Presidential Campaign Directors of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign for the 2023 general election, THISDAY has learnt.



Other governors being considered include Hope Uzodimma of Imo State, Ben Ayade of Cross River State, Sani Bello of Niger State, Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State and Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State.

THISDAY gathered that while Badaru has been pencilled down as the head of the Bola Ahmed Tinubu Presidential Campaign in the North, Umahi will take charge of the South.



The investigation also revealed that the ruling party has also created Zonal Directorates for the six geopolitical zones.

Each of the six zonal directorates, it was learnt, would be headed by a serving governor.



Multiple sources confirmed to THISDAY that barring any unforeseen circumstances, the Imo State Governor, Uzodimma will oversee the Tinubu presidential campaign in the South-east. The sources also disclosed that Governor Ayade of Cross River State will head the South-south.



According to the sources, Akeredolu will head the campaign in South-west states consisting of Lagos, while Kano State Governor, Dr Ganduje, and Niger State Governor, Bello, will head the North-west and North Central campaign teams, respectively.



Similarly, the Gombe State, Yahaya, has been proposed to head the North-east.

“The proposals are however subject to ratification by the NWC and approval of President Muhammadu Buhari,” a member of the NWC told THISDAY last night.