Gunmen Abduct 3 Children in Kogi, Demand N100m Ransom

Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja

Barely one week after three policemen and five hunters were brutally murdered by gunmen in Jida Bassa, gunmen have abducted three children in Ajaokuta, Ajaokuta Local Government Area of Kogi State.

It was gathered that the gunmen had invaded Kaduna Estate at about 8p.m. in Kaduna Estate, Ajaokuta Steel township complex on Wednesday night where they kidnapped children within the ages of five, seven and 10 respectively.

The gunmen who were said to be fully armed shot sporadically into the air to scare security men and neighbours before kidnapping the three children.

A source close to the family identified the father of the kidnapped children as Mr. Kadiri who hailed from Edo State.

It was learnt that the gunman had on Thursday morning contacted the parents of their victims demanding for N100 million before they will release the abducted children.

Narrating how the incident happened, the source said “The gunmen came in their numbers fully armed to the house of Mr. Kadiri, our brother who sells television, radio and other electronic devices in the steel township.

“They shot countless times to scare people from coming close. When they could not see their target (Kadiri) they decided to pick the three children from the house. As we speak, their whereabouts are unknown. The kidnappers contacted some of our family members and they are demanding for N100 million. Where on earth can we raise such an amount of money?

“Here in Ajaokuta, we can no longer sleep with our two eyes closed. There is armed robbery and kidnapping everywhere. Recently, we all saw how innocent policemen and vigilantes were killed. Things are already falling apart. Nowhere is safe again.”

Effort to speak with the Police Public Relations Officer, (PPRO) in Kogi State, William Ovye Aya, proved abortive as at the time of filing this report. He did not pick his calls or respond to text messages sent to his phone lines.