Boat Mishap: Nigerian Navy  Rescues Two Ghanaian Fishermen

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

The Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) has said it rescued two Ghanaian fishermen who were victims of boat mishap in the high sea.

In a statement by Commodore A.O Ayo-Vaughan, NNS Director of Information, made available to journalists in Port Harcourt, Rivers State yesterday, he explained that “Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) PROSPERITY while on patrol about 10 nautical miles (nm) North East of Dangote Quay on 2 August 2022, sighted a man floating at sea on a yellow 20 litres gallon.

“Accordingly, the ship altered course towards the position of the man and successfully recovered him.

“Subsequently, the rescued man revealed that a second person was involved. As such, the ship proceeded to the position of the second man and safely recovered him as well.

“Further investigations revealed that the rescued men were Ghanaian fishermen residing at Takwa Bay, Lagos. They went fishing Sunday July 31, 2022 but encountered a boat mishap at about 10p.m. same day.

“Sadly, two of them were said to have drowned before the remaining two were rescued by NNS PROSPERITY,” Ayo-Vaughan added.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Navy has reiterated its commitment to ensuring the security and safety of all seafarers in Nigeria’s maritime domain.