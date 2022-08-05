Firms Partner to Alleviate Women, Children Financially

Esther Akinola

Inclusive Impact Investments B.V (Triple I), an investment firm has partnered Kennie O Cold Chain Logistics (KCCL) to alleviate women from poverty.

Triple I is an investment firm that directly invests in small and medium-sized enterprises in sub-Saharan Africa and Southeast Asia, to lift people, especially women and children.

The Investment Director of Triple I, Bram BoogaerdttHooft, spoke on their resolve to support entrepreneurs to realise their full business potential and social impact by providing tailor-made, flexible and low-cost financial products.

“The firm has a deep understanding of the local context and maintains strong engagement with its portfolio companies,” he added.

Meanwhile, KCCL is a logistics company that offers temperature-controlled transport solutions to farmers, supermarkets, pharmaceutical companies and manufacturers across Nigeria.

Based in Ilorin-Kwara State, KCCL was it has boarded and trained more than 4,000 amall holder farmers in line with its objectives of improving food security efficiently.

“This would positively impact farm outputs and reduce waste between the farm gate and the food table.

The Managing Director of KCCL, Ope Olanrewaju, expressed excitement about the many more women and young people that would participate in their programmes.

He highlighted that the investment in KCCL is further a proof of Triple I’s belief in the nation’s entrepreneurial spirit. This is sequel to previous investments in So Fresh Neighborhood Market Limited, a food chain with healthy offerings; and Abod Success, a cashew processing company that offers products locally under the brand name Executive Choice and exports nuts and kernels to Europe and Asia.

These companies continue to take giant strides in the country’s agribusiness sector.