Banditry: Sultan of Sokoto Promises to Protect Corps MembersOnuminya Innocent In SokotoK

The Sultan of Sokoto Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar 111 has assured 2022 Batch ‘B’ Stream 11 corps members posted to Sokoto that their safety is guaranteed despite wanton bandits’ attacks in the North.



The Sultan gave the assurance on Thursday in his palace when the NYSC management team led by the NYSC coordinator in Sokoto and selected corps members paid him a courtesy visit.



Abubakar further assured them that they would be allowed to practice the religion of their choice.

According to him, Sharia law is not binding on non-Muslims and stressed that nobody would be forced to become a Muslim.



“In Sokoto, Sharia law is only binding on Muslims. Nobody will force you to wear (a) hijab or force you to obey Islamic laws if you are not a Muslim,” he stated.

He urged the corps members to spread joy and embrace religious tolerance, encouraging them to be law-abiding and serve as role models to the younger generations.



He implored them to perform their duties with diligence and guided by the NYSC Act and by-laws as well as workplace rules and regulations.

“If you are posted to (a) school, impact in the lives of the students, make them better than you met them,” he added.



The monarch urged the corps members to respect the cultures and customs of their host communities.

“If you have (a) problem at the place of your primary assignment or where you are posted to, contact the district head over there. They are your guardians in the community,” he advised.



NYSC Coordinator in Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Nakamba, said the corps members were exceptional in discipline and obedience to camp rules and regulations.

Nakamba added that they were in the palace to seek the royal blessings of the Sultan while thanking him for supporting the scheme.