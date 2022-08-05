  • Friday, 5th August, 2022

Access Bank Moves to Protect SMEs in Northern Nigeria

Access Bank Plc has announced that it has embarked on a business conversation with its customers especially the Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) with a view to support and promote their business engagement through sharing of different business promotion and protection bundles the bank offers.

In a statement, the bank said its Deputy Managing Director, North,  Mr Victor Etuokwu made the preposition during its cocktails and business conversations held in Kano.

He was quoted to have said: “The bank has found it very important to engage and interact with its customers to effectively support its customers, especially the SMEs to achieve success in their businesses.”

Group Head, Emerging Businesses unit of the bank, Mrs Ayodele Olojede in the statement stated: “The bank has developed enough business protection and promotion bundles that will allow for easy ways to grow any SMEs and other businesses adding that there are bundles that allows businesses to access loans of up to N10 million without any collateral.”

