LAUTECH  Confirms Killing of Abducted Student, Demands Justice

Kemi Olaitan

The Student Union Government (SUG) of Ladoke Akintola University (LAUTECH), Ogbomoso, yesterday confirmed the killing of a final year student, Rachael Opadele, by her abductors.

Opadele and a hotelier, Olugbenga Owolabi, were abducted on July 29, 2022, at the hotel, located in Abaa area of Ogbomoso.

Owolabi was a hotelier, who recently returned to the ancient city while Opadele, a student of LAUTECH, but working at the hotel due to the ongoing strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

It was learnt that the kidnappers had demanded ransom for the release of the victims.

Both Opadele and Owolabi, were reportedly killed on Tuesday evening by the kidnappers after a sum of N5 million was collected as ransom.

The SUG in a statement yesterday and signed by Adeboye Anuoluwa, Opaleke Ibrahim and Michael Gabriel, President, General Secretary and Public Relations Officer, respectively, while confirming the killing, said despite the notice to the government, security operatives, and all other stakeholders, there was no known form of genuine commitment demonstrated by all of them in addressing the security situation in the institution and the state.

The statement read: “It is with heavy hearts that we announce the gruesome killing of our dear student, Rachael, a final year student of LAUTECH, that was kidnapped where she was working in Ogbomoso due to ASUU strike.

“This is a dark moment in our school as we were lashed with the death of one of us. We were consumed when we first heard about her kidnap and we led the team to write to governments, security operatives, and all concerned stakeholders to see to her release without her dying. It’s so disheartening and terrible to have heard about her death in the early hours of today.

“Our heart is bleeding. Despite the notice to the Government, Security Operatives, and all other stakeholders, there was no known form of genuine commitment demonstrated by all of them in addressing this ugly trend in our community and the state. We cried out but unfortunately, it ended just on the walls of social media platforms because we are mere students whose lives mean nothing to the Government.

“Our cries and calls have generated nothing else than more pains, hurts, fears, sorrows, and endless lamentations. If we have Government or Community Stakeholders that can respond swiftly to that unfortunate incident, her killing would have been prevented. This is no doubt an affirmation of the saying that “all animals are not equal.” Because if it were to be your daughter that was kidnapped, nothing of this unfortunate event would have happened. As a matter of urgency, the Federal and State Governments should prioritize our safety and security.

“We call on the Government to administer justice to Rachael. The Government should act fast and let justice be served. As a matter of urgency, we are challenging the Government to present to the public the killer(s) of our dear colleague. Enough of killing innocent Nigerians. We won’t continue to fold our arms while the Government continues to be lackadaisical about the security matters in our community.

“Our warmest condolences are with the family, friends, and well-wishers of Rachael Opadele. All Ladoke Akintola University of Technology Students mourn with you for we are in this together. May the Good Lord comfort us all. May justice be granted for our loss.”