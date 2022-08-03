Queen’s College Principal Seeks More Parental Involvement in Children’s Upbringing

Uchechukwu Nnaike

The principal of Queen’s College, Lagos, Dr Tokunbo Yakubu-Oyinloye, has urged parents to be more involved in their children’s upbringing.

She said this at the annual speech and prize-giving day for the 2021/2022 academic session, when the school honoured staff and students for their hard work, diligence and excellence.



According to her, growing up in this century is challenging, as some things on social media can corrupt young minds.



Also, she said there are people that youths see as role models that are not supposed to be role models because of the type of life they live, but because they are rich, they throw money around.



“Even some of the music being played can corrupt young minds. So parents need to be more vigilant. Some parents leave home in the morning and return late because they are chasing money, but they need to devote time to their children. They need to counsel them,” said Yakubu-Oyinloye.​

She also appealed to parents to cooperate with the school to enforce discipline rather than conniving with their children to contravene school rules and regulations.



Highlighting the achievement of the college in the outgoing session, Yakubu-Oyinloye said in WASSCE that 99.3 per cent of the students made credit and above in the English Language. In addition, 97.2 per cent had credit and above in mathematics. She said 96.6 per cent made credit and above in five subjects, including English Language and mathematics.



In NECO-SSCE, she said 85.99 per cent of the students had credit and above in more than five subjects, including English Language and mathematics. Also, in BECE, 97.3 per cent of our students made six passes and above, including English Language and mathematics.​



“It is our desire to attain 100 per cent this year in all external examinations by the grace of God,” she said.



According to her, the school is grappling with inadequate staffing, ageing infrastructure, inadequate vehicles, skyrocketing cost of foodstuffs/high inflationary rate, and an astronomical increase in energy cost, and urgently needs a solar-power plant, among other things.



She thanked the Federal Ministry of Education for giving the management team the enabling environment to perform its duties, the old girls for giving back to the school, and the PTA for paying the salaries of part-time teachers and casual workers, among other interventions.