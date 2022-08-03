Country’s Unity Should Be Chosen over Ethnicity, Says Rwandan Ambassador





Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The Rwandan Ambassador to Nigeria, Stanislas Kamanzi has said it is important to place harmony and unity of a country over ethnic considerations.

The envoy while speaking on the 28th Rwanda Liberation Day and the commemoration of the 60th Independence anniversary celebration of the country in Abuja, yesterday, said Rwandans chose harmony and unity over ethnicity for even development in Rwanda.

Kamanzi said the Rwandan liberation pave way for a new springboard for the harmony unity and paradigm shift in the governance of Rwanda.

He said: “Rwanda Liberation on July 4, 1994, represents the springboard of the renaissance of Rwanda. A new paradigm was conceived around three major and single-handed choices, which President Paul Kagame pointed out in his April 7, 2014 speech – ‘We chose to stay together, we chose to be accountable to one another, and We chose to think big.’

Speaking further he said, “Rwanda recovered her Independence on July 1, 1962. Recovery of self-determination did not, however, translate into national harmony and cohesion as all post-independence governments chose to found their rule on ethnicity, divisionism, and exclusion.

“Their choice inspired from the colonial master, crystalised in a genocide ideology that built up to the planning and the perpetration of the Genocide Against the Tutsi in 1994.

“Till then, for over three decades, the dividends from Independence were, for the People of Rwanda, a mere mirage.”

According to him, “Against that backdrop, Liberation Day that marks the end of the genocide and the defeat of the government that executed it on July 4, 1994, is a major and defining milestone in the post-independence history of Rwanda.

“The struggle for liberation was undertaken with a strong motivation and urge to institutionalise the rule of law within a truly inclusive Nation.

“Along the process of stirring up that fundamental change, the Liberation Forces of the Rwanda Patriotic Front stopped the genocide and restored security and stability, which paved the way to national reconciliation and Nation rebuilding.

“Based on those foundational choices, during the past 28 years, Rwanda decisively embarked on structural socio- economic and political reforms, which have been guiding the transformational process underway.”

In addition, he said, “Forging and infusing the unity of purpose consolidated the sense of collective affiliation to the nation and of dedication to its development. Leaders and the citizenry alike continuously subscribe to the primacy of the common good and how maximally it can serve to achieve inclusive well-being.”

Speaking on the country’s education and medical care for its citizenry he noted that, “Rwanda made it possible for every citizen to be subscribed to a medical care insurance, with the poorest fully catered for by government.

“Rwanda has achieved universal primary and secondary education. In this connection, attention was paid to ensuring girl children are not left behind, in line with our gender inclusion hallmark.”

In the area of business and tourism he said, “In a bid to widen cooperation and spur tourism, trade and investment, Rwanda has opened up her shores to the rest of the world by waiving entry visas to visitors from all over Africa, the commonwealth, and la Francophonie nations.

“The move complements the ease of doing business strides that made our country rank among the most progressive globally.”

He also stated that, “in the area of international relations, Rwanda remains strongly committed to equitable multilateralism principles, consecrating national sovereignty, peace and security at regional and international levels, as well as active international solidarity and social justice, especially in situations of challenging crisis such as the COVID-19 pandemic surge that the World has been faced with over the past two years or so.”