  • Sunday, 31st July, 2022

MultiChoice Partners BON to Upskill 200 Broadcasters

Nigeria | 4 hours ago

Leading Pay TV service company, MultiChoice Nigeria, recently organised the second edition of its flagship training programme for broadcast professionals in collaboration with the Broadcast Organization of Nigeria (BON).

The five-day virtual training programme, which held between July 11 and 15, is part of the company’s commitment to elevating the standards of the broadcast profession in Nigeria. 

Last year when he emerged BON Chairman, Mr. John Ugbe, Chief Executive Officer of MultiChoice Nigeria, stated the company’s resolve to upskill broadcast professionals. 

“At MultiChoice, we believe that our industry is only as good as the quality of its people. For this reason, we pledged to train and upskill 1000 BON members and are focused on keeping that promise. 

“We are confident that with the engagements and interventions the trainings provide, participants will return to their bases with a renewed set of knowledge, skills and motivation to be the very best and in turn, elevate the quality of experience viewers and other stakeholders have of the industry,” Ugbe said.

The second edition of the training, which hosted over 200 broadcast professionals across various regions of the country, featured masterclasses by renowned broadcasters such as Bimbo Oloyede, CEO, Simply Speaking Academy; Ayo Mairo-Ese, multiple award-winning broadcaster; and Temisan Okomi, Sports Editor, Classic 97.3FM. Participants were trained in storytelling and presentation, changing role of local television sport, anatomy and techniques of interviews, ethical communication for professionals and news anchor in action among others.

The first edition of the training held at the MultiChoice Nigeria Studios, Lagos, between March and April 2022.

