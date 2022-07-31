Insecurity: Northern CAN Urges Buhari to Defend Nigeria’s Sovereignty

* Reaffirms opposition to APC’s Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket

John Shiklam in Kaduna

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in the 19 northern states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to live up to his constitutional responsibility of protecting the lives and property of citizens and defending the sovereignty of Nigeria.

Addressing a press conference on Sunday in Kaduna, the Secretary General of Northern CAN, Mr. Sunday Oibe, said CAN is deeply concerned about the helpless security situation in the country.

According to him, Nigeria is under siege by terrorists who are unleashing mayhem on citizens and crippling economic and social activities across the country.

He said the country is on the verge of collapse unless urgent and proactive steps are taken to contain the rampaging terrorists.

Oibe said: “Northern CAN, like many other groups, is deeply concerned about the helpless security situation in the country.

“Nigeria is under siege by terrorists who are unleashing mayhem on the citizens and crippling economic and social activities across the country, particularly in states like Kaduna, Katsina, Zamfara, Niger, Benue, Plateau, Taraba, Kebbi, Sokoto and even Abuja, the seat of power.

“The continuous brazen and commando-like style, with which these terrorists operate unchallenged, even to the extent of issuing a threat to kidnap the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, is worrisome.

“Northern CAN, hereby, calls on President Muhammadu Buhari and the National Assembly to stop living in denial.

“Nigeria is on the verge of collapse if urgent steps are not taken to stem the deadly activities of terrorists and other criminal elements across the country. No where is safe!

“Once again, we call on President Buhari to rise to the occasion, by living up to his constitutional responsibility of protecting lives and property of citizens and defending the sovereignty of Nigeria.”

He also congratulated the newly elected President of CAN, Rev. Daniel Oko, his deputy, Rev. Stephen Panya, and urged them to “stand firm and be the real voice for the church in Nigeria”.

Oibe further restated the opposition of Northern CAN to the Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), “in a multi- religious and multi cultural society like Nigeria”.

“We congratulate the newly elected National President of CAN, Rev. Dr. Daniel Oko and his vice, Rev. Dr. Stephen Baba Panyam.

“We encourage them to stand firm like Joshua in the Bible in this difficult times to be the real voice for the church in Nigeria.

“We pledge our unalloyed support in all areas to help them succeed.

“We reaffirm our stand against the idea of a Muslim-Muslim ticket in a multi- religious and multi-cultural society like Nigeria, particularly considering the fact that the country has never been this divided along religion and ethnic lines as before,” Oibe said.

He called on politicians and political parties to be wary of some people who, according to him, might sneak to meet them secretly in the name of Christian leaders from the north, “with the sole aim of wetting their political appetite and desperation for monetary gains”.

He said: “Northern CAN, as a reputable religious organisation, will never engage in any secret dealing with any politician as a matter of policy.

“However, our doors are open to any Nigerian who desires to share with us, ideas on moving the country forward.”

He called on well-meaning Nigerians to unite and fervently pray for the country and for the defeat of the enemies of the Nigerian state.