Bandit Attack Zuba, FCT Border Town

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

Tension flared Thursday night in Zuba, when the community on the outskirts of the FCT with proximity to Niger State, came under attack from people suspected to be bandits.

Zuba, which is very close to Madala, is located along the Kaduna-Abuja Express Road.

There were heavy and sporadic gunshots from the attackers. Residents said that the shooting lasted for several minutes until the military was later mobilised to the scene of the attack.

The attack forced residents of the area to go into hiding out of fear of being abducted by the suspected kidnappers.

One Zuba resident, Anthony confirmed the attack. He said he was at a Church service when news began to spread about the attack on the community. He said he hurriedly ran home in order to be with his family as safety was all that mattered to him.