  • Wednesday, 27th July, 2022

Pantami to Speak on Sustainable Development at NCS International Conference 

Business | 52 seconds ago

Emma Okonji

The Nigeria Computer Society (NCS) has said the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Ibrahim Pantami will be the Chairman of its upcoming International Conference, where he will address the use of emerging technologies to drive the country’s sustainable development in the digital era.  

NCS President, Professor Adesina Sodiya, who made this known at a recent press briefing in Lagos, revealed that the conference would take place between 2nd and 4th of August, 2022 with the theme: Smart, Secure and Sustainable Nation. 

He noted that the Keynote Speaker would be the Director-General, National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), Aziz Abubakar.

Sodiya said The DG NITDA; the Executive Vice Chairman, Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Professor Umar Garba Danbatta; the MD/CEO, Galaxybackbone; President, Computer Society of Kenya; British Computer Society and IFIP President, would grace the event.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.