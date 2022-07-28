Pantami to Speak on Sustainable Development at NCS International Conference 

Emma Okonji

The Nigeria Computer Society (NCS) has said the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Ibrahim Pantami will be the Chairman of its upcoming International Conference, where he will address the use of emerging technologies to drive the country’s sustainable development in the digital era.

NCS President, Professor Adesina Sodiya, who made this known at a recent press briefing in Lagos, revealed that the conference would take place between 2nd and 4th of August, 2022 with the theme: Smart, Secure and Sustainable Nation.

He noted that the Keynote Speaker would be the Director-General, National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), Aziz Abubakar.

Sodiya said The DG NITDA; the Executive Vice Chairman, Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Professor Umar Garba Danbatta; the MD/CEO, Galaxybackbone; President, Computer Society of Kenya; British Computer Society and IFIP President, would grace the event.