UTME: JAMB Fixes August 6th for Mop-up Examination

Kuni Tyessi



The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has fixed Saturday August 6, 2022, for its mop-up Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) for candidates who could not participate in the examinations during the period of the exercise for some verified reasons.

Information contained in JAMB weekly bulletin indicated that the decision was as a result of JAMB’s determination to give equal opportunity to all candidates who are desirous of tertiary education.

It explained: “JAMB, after every UTME exercise review various reports from officials in the field and video footages of the examination. The reviews are done by team of experts, with a view to detecting activities subversive of the examination process.

“It’s after all the reports have been collated and considered that the management would take critical decisions as to the necessity or otherwise of a mop-up examination for affected candidates.

“So, after a thorough analysis of the conduct of the 2022 UTME in 10 centres spread across five states of the federation where examination malpractice was established to had taken place, it became necessary to cancel the results of all the candidates who sat the examination in the affected 10 centres.

“The board took cognisance of the fact that some innocent candidates unfortunately sat their examination at these centres. Consequently, all candidates who sat the UTME in the affected centres have been rescheduled for the mop-up UTME.

“It should be noted that candidates who, for whatever reasons, were absent at those centres are not eligible for the mop-up examination. Other categories of candidates rescheduled for the mop-up UTME are:142 candidates who could not take the UTME due to finger-print peculiarities; 28 candidates who could not take the UTME due to technical problems in some centres, and 1,799 candidates with BVM failure who were recaptured at the centres.”

The board however, affirmed its zero tolerance for examination, saying it would do all within its powers to combat it.

It also reiterated its avowed commitment to the conduct of credible matriculation examinations into all tertiary institutions in the country, while ensuring the sanctity of its examination process towards sustaining the integrity that the society has come to associate with the Board.