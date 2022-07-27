In Biography, Gbajabiamila Relishes Tinubu’s Political Dexterity

Udora Orizu highlights some take away from a book on the political sojourn of Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila

A book on the political journey of the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, was presented recently at the Congress Hall of the Transcorp Hilton in Abuja.

The event, which was part of the activities to mark the Speaker’s 60th birthday, was chaired by veteran journalist and former Governor of Ogun State, Chief Segun Osoba, and graced by dignitaries who showered accolades on Gbajabiamila, describing him as an exemplary patriotic leader. The two-in-one event was also for the unveiling of the ‘Legislative Mentorship Initiative (LMI)’ piloted by Gbajabiamila to mentor young Nigerians on a career in politics, particularly grooming them for legislative roles in the Nigeria of the future.

The 327-page book written by Dr. Charles Omole and Musa Abdullahi Krishi entitled: ‘Mr Speaker’ The Legislative Life, Service and Resilience of Femi Gbajabiamila”, chronicled the political sojourn of Gbajabiamila. It presents to the world his many battles in a way that shows a relentless spirit and persistence that should encourage Nigerians and Non-Nigerians alike that the country is full of principled people with sound political minds, yet full of love and empathy for the people.

Gbajabiamila, is probably the first lawmaker to have occupied almost all positions in the green chamber (Minority Whip, Minority Leader, House Leader and now Speaker).

He said the biography was not just about himself, but also a tribute to everyone who has helped him get to where he is today particularly the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

Some Shocking Revelations from the Book

In an interview with the authors, Gbajabiamila narrated the role played by Tinubu that led to his decision to reject the offer to become the Deputy Speaker in the 7th Assembly.

He recalled how the former Governor of Lagos State, stopped him from taking up the position of Deputy Speaker to current Sokoto State governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal whose election as Speaker was orchestrated by him.

According to him, Tambuwal and other members approached the ACN leaders and suggested that he should become the Deputy Speaker from the Minority.

While everyone was excited about it, he said Tinubu called for caution and stood his ground, saying they don’t want a Deputy Speaker.

He said: “my Party (ACN) leaders had never heard of Tambuwal, they didn’t know him, but I introduced him to them. They called for an interview; they met with him; they asked questions, and that was it. I turned that campaign around because our members had closed shop once they heard of Mulikat’s earlier endorsement. Whoever my party endorsed was going to win the election, so everybody was gnashing their teeth and really upset, and they had closed shop until I revived that campaign again. That’s the foresight of Asiwaju, we talk about. Later on, when people asked Asiwaju why, he said one, as Deputy Speaker, you’d just be tied to the apron strings of the Speaker, so whatever the Speaker does and does not do, you are going to be part and parcel of it, and the party will take the blame. You would have to own his credits and also own his discredits, too. He said anywhere in the world, the Minority or Opposition Leader is way beyond the Deputy Speaker.

He (Tinubu) said you’ll make it politically; you’ll make a name for yourself more than you would if you were Deputy Speaker, and he turned out to be right.”

Speaking further on the role played by Tinubu during his tutelage period in the political space, Gbajabiamila recalled how some political leaders from Surulere Federal Constituency of Lagos State who strived to truncate his political career, were checkmated by his political godfather.

He said: “There were these leaders in my constituency; they never wanted me at every election. In fact, there was a time I walked into Asiwaju’s place at the eve of primaries, I can’t remember what year it was, and they had all gathered. They had all gathered at Asiwaju’s place, and I just went there by chance, and they were all there, trying to nail my coffin, to ensure that I didn’t get the ticket. They even told him things that were not true. They were embarrassed when I walked in; they were shocked and embarrassed. So, I have to thank Asiwaju for believing in me, having faith and having confidence in me and in what I do.

“So, he has been a pillar of support. I remember even the election before the speakership, some were still trying to argue with Asiwaju that no I shouldn’t return. These same leaders, he told them, ‘Are you guys okay? If we get Majority now, are you not aware that we have a good chance of producing the Speaker?’ And there are many anecdotes, many instances I can give you, but I know that God used Asiwaju for me to be where I am today. I hope he continues to use him,” he said.

Gbajabiamila also talked about his role during alleged third term agenda of President Olusegun Obasanjo’s administration.

The Speaker also disclosed that he was offered the sum of N100 million by promoters of the failed agenda during President Olusegun Obasanjo’s tenure.

“My best moment as a lawmaker? The death of Third Term. The day it was pronounced dead, because like I told you, we had sleepless nights. We were meeting; we got a place in Asokoro, hidden somewhere. We’d start our meetings sometimes at 11 at night and leave there at 4am in the morning. Can’t remember how many of us. It was a risk to life, It was a risk to life. So, the day it was pronounced dead, was a happy day; it was a relief for me. I was a free man.

“Look, I was offered inducement, at that time, by one of the major proponents of Third Term, I think at this point I wouldn’t mention his name, but a major player in this country. Whilst they were offering members N50 million, I was offered double. A N100 million at that time, and you know what N100 million was, which, of course, I turned down. We had no other job in the House except Third Term, constitutional amendment. So, for me, unfortunately as noble as that work was, the best time was the day it died; not the Third Term itself, but the day it was killed on the floor,” Gbajabiamila disclosed

Refutes Claims that He’s Stingy

The Speaker responding to claims that his colleagues in the House of Representatives didn’t support him during his 2015 campaign for Speakership, because he doesn’t spend money, said, “The way I see it is that, if someone should ask you for money today and you don’t give him, you are tight-fisted. You must give, otherwise you are tight-fisted. That is their own interpretation. In fact, if you ask me for money today and I give you, you ask me for money next month and I give you, you ask me for money the third time and I don’t give you, I am tight-fisted -that is the unfortunate place we’ve found ourselves in Nigeria today. It’s a culture that we ought to do something about; it is an entitlement culture and mentality, whether we like it or not. You give somebody a bad name because they don’t give you money and those whom you give money won’t tell them it’s not true. I have been returned over and over in my constituency. You cannot be tightfisted in politics and be reelected over and over again.”

Future Plans

Speaking on his next plan, Gbajabiamila who will be completing his tenure as Speaker next year said he would rather return to the House and contribute his quota in whatever way, shape or form than go to the Senate and sit down as a sitting senator.

His words, “Quite candidly, my options are very limited after being the Speaker of the House of Representatives and the Number 4 Citizen in Nigeria, I am an institutions person, and I believe so much in the institution of the House of Representatives. I would not want to do anything to diminish it. Therefore, after being the Number 4 Citizen, you have very limited options as to what you are going to aspire to. In life, we all aspire; we try to go higher. Even if you work in the private sector, you want to go from GM to MD and all of that; you do not want to go from GM to branch manager, so to speak, for lack of a better analogy. It is the same thing in politics, although some people can argue that whatever capacity you are called to serve, you should be able to serve.

“For me, my options are very limited, and the Senate seat was there for me to take without any problem, but I thought It would not be good for the institution -the House of Representatives -to go from being the Speaker -the Number 4 Citizen -to voluntarily by myself go and pick up a Senate seat and sit down on the floor of the Senate as a senator. You are sending a wrong. subliminal message, a very wrong message that a sitting senator Is higher than, or that it is a promotion from the Speaker to the senator when that is not the case. I will not do that to the institution -Its not for me -it is for the institution. I had to protect the institution by not sending a wrong message, that as a senator, you’re higher than the Speaker. Even as a principal officer in the Senate. you are still lower than the Speaker in terms of ranking. There was a lot of clamour, but I just was not interested in that. As you know, my principal may run for President, and I did not even think about it; it never even came up -maybe if he was not, perhaps. I enjoy the job that I do. I borrowed a leaf from other climes that have democracies. Like Nancy Pelosi, when she lost her seat as Speaker, she remained in the House and contributed her quota same as the Speaker before her, so that is the way I like to see it. | know the institution very well; I know the nuances, and I believe in whichever capacity, I can still contribute in my own little way.”