Town Planning Community Lauds Olaseni for Pursuing Innovative Practices

A Chief Lecturer at the Yaba College of Technology (Yabatech), Dr. Abubakar Mobolaji Olaseni, has been commended for his laudable role in the development of the Town Planning profession and doggedness in pursuing innovative practices that have challenged the perilous cycle of ineffective planning and lopsided implementation in Nigeria.

Sszpeaking at the annual maiden lecture titled: ‘Improving professional planning practice through effective planning of education in Nigeria’ to commemorate Oseni’s birthday, the pioneer Vice-Chancellor, Tai Solarin University of Education, Ijebu-Ode, Prof. Julius Olujimi,

explained the role and importance of effective education in developing the professional planning practice and the ripple effect it has on society.

Olujimi also commended Olaseni for his resilience and invaluable contribution to the Town Planning profession.

He said: “The purpose of the lecture is to celebrate a colleague, Dr. Mobolaji Abubakar Olaseni, who has always been a great source of inspiration and supporter of the development of the Town Planning profession both in practical professional practice and educational training.

“This is also to honour him for his invaluable contributions to the growth and development of the Department of Urban and Regional Planning, Yaba College of Technology and the entire Yaba College of Technology, Lagos academic community, as well as to recognize his contributions to the training and development of prospective Town Planners over the years and the eventual development of the Town Planning profession at large.”

The Chairman of the event, Prof. Olukayode Oyesiku, expressed his admiration of Olaseni, who he said is a “quintessential personality, a giant academic, outstanding researcher and sound professional in the field of Urban and Regional Planning, who is full of knowledge and wisdom. As an astute top academic administrator, he combined the complexity of knowledge transfer with leadership and role modeling, influencing his working staff positively to achieve a common goal”.

Appreciating the guests, Olaseni expressed his deepest gratitude to his colleagues at Yaba College of Technology, fellow town planners, distinguished guests, and his wife, Pastor (Mrs) Ajibike Risikat Olaseni and children.

He particularly expressed his gratitude to the members of the planning group, recognized their contributions to making the day a reality, and alluded to the future impact of the continuous lecture series on the growth of their profession and Nigerian communities.

The annual lecture series attracted eminent Nigerians from the Town Planning industry who gathered to witness the maiden edition of the annual lecture series organized by the Dr. Abubakar Mobolaji Olaseni Annual Lecture Planning Group.

An urban and regional planner with a specialization in urban planning, transport systems planning and management, Olaseni has served as the Head of the Urban and Regional Planning Department (2003-2009), Director Internal Quality Unit (2009-2010), and Deputy Rector, Academics (2010-2012).

He has also worked as a World Bank procurement specialist on the STEP-B bank project. Presently, he acts as a Chief Lecturer at Yaba College of Technology and an Associate Lecturer at the URP Department, University of Lagos. He is also the co-founder of Vistaplan Consulting, a firm of Urban and Regional Planners.

The gathering was attended by well-respected professionals in the field including Obafemi Omokungbe, Rector, Yaba College of Technology; Ogunfowora, Special Assistant to the Ogun State Governor on Physical Planning; Prof. Fola Abaoba, former member of the Governing Council, Yaba College of Technology; Toyin Ayinde, National President of the National Institute of Town Planning (NITP); Mrs. Risikat Bello, National President of the Associaton of Women Town Planners in Nigeria (AWTPN); Muyiwa Adelu, National President, Association of Town Planning Consultants of Nigeria (ATOPCON); Ayo Adejumo, Lagos State NITP President; Dr Kola Olayiwola, Lagos State ATOPCON President; Dr Adebakin, former Deputy Rector Admin, Yaba College of Technology; and Dr. Wale Alade, Acting Head, Department of Urban and Regional Planning, University of Lagos, among others.

The Dr Abubakar Mobolaji Olaseni Annual Lecture Planning Group, organizers of the annual lecture series, comprises a seven-man committee who have been charged to ensure the long-term sustainability of the lecture series.

Members of the committee include Waheed Ayinla Kadiri as pillar and adviser; Dr. Wale Alade and Dr. J. Okesoto as mobilizing logistics; Dr. (Mrs) Franca U. Aghamah as financial logistics; Mr. Sanya Davies, Fashina Oladipupo, and Iyanda Oladimeji as motivating logistics.