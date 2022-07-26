Ortom: Whatever Happened at PDP Primary is Past, Atiku Now My Candidate, I’m Behind Him

•Says opposition party as strong institution will always settle its issues

•Anxiety within NWC, governors’ forum, BoT over Wike’s comment

•Ex-vice-president reaching out to old associates in APC

Chuks Okocha



In a dramatic turnaround, Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, yesterday, said whatever transpired at the May 28 presidential primary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), during which former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, was elected candidate of the party, has become a thing of the past, because Atiku has become his candidate and now behind him.

The Benue governor, who dismissed indications of crisis in the party, was of the view that as a strong institution, the PDP has a self-correcting mechanism and would resolve its challenges in due time.

But there seemed to be anxiety in some of the key organs of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) over comments made recently by the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, that he would soon speak on Atiku.

Two members of the PDP Board of Trustees (BoT) and a member of the National Working Committee (NWC), told THISDAY that they were worried, because any negative comments from Wike could jeopardise the momentum gained through the party’s governorship victory in Osun State.

This, nonetheless, Atiku has continued to reach out to some of his old political associates in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to smoothen rough edges ahead of the next general election, in which he is standing as a presidential candidate

Atiku had during an exclusive interview with Arise News denied that there was voting by a select committee, but claimed the select committee only recommended three names from which he choose one, in the person of the Delta State Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa.

However, speaking at an expanded stakeholders’ meeting of the PDP in Makurdi, Benue State, Ortom said, “I will not contradict Atiku on what he said. He is my candidate and I am behind him.

“Whatever happened in the course of the primaries and the nomination of the presidential running mate is past and gone. PDP is a strong institution and family and we will always settle out matter in-house.”

But a BoT member, who first spoke to THISDAY, said, “We are working on how to get some influential stakeholders and governors, who are close to Governor Wike on how to resolve the controversy generated over the choice of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa as Atiku Abubakar running mate.

“We are planning to send some governors he has respect for, but his recent comment that he will speak soon on Atiku is worrisome to some of us because we don’t know which way his comments will be.

“The party is currently riding on the back of the governorship victory in Osun, but what he said on Sunday is worrisome and we are anxious of the implications, if his comments will further divide the party. We are talking and some of us are meeting to see how we can make good of the situation at hand.”

A member of the PDP NWC, who was not authorised to speak on the matter told THISDAY that the party would be meeting this week to see how to manage the situation.

“We are getting the elders and some governors, who are close to Wike to prevail on him and allow the party to handle the situation in such a way that will pacify him. The National Chairman, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, is already in contact with the Benue State governor,” he said, adding that the essence of everything was get Wike to agree to discuss face to face with Atiku to avoid escalating any crisis in the party.

Wike had last Saturday promised to speak and reveal the “truth” about problems in the party very soon. He hinted at this in a tweet.

This, aside, Atiku, who has continued to reach out to his old allies, in one of his tweets after meeting with a former governor of Adamawa State, Admiral Muritala Nyako, said, “It is gladdening to receive Admiral Murtala Nyako, former governor of Adamawa State, at my residence today on a courtesy visit.

“It was refreshing having a useful conversation with him about critical national issues. Thanks for the visit, sir,” he signed off with his initials: -AA.

Nyako is a member of the APC.