Buhari to Amusan: You’ve Left Us with Unforgettable Memories, Tears of Joy

President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, said Oluwatobiloba Amusan, who won the women’s 100m hurdles gold at the World Athletics Championship 2022, set a new world record in the semifinals of the athletic event, and became the first Nigerian to win a World Championship, left the nation with unforgettable memories, tears of joy and triumph.

The president, who also commended another Nigerian, Ese Brume, for representing the country with honour and pride, after winning silver medal in the Women’s long jump event, further thanked Amusan “for making the Nigerian national anthem resonate again from the international podium, leaving the nation with the excitement and unforgettable memories of tears of joy and triumph; hope and victory; incredulity and belief.”

Also, Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar; Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun and his Edo State counterpart, Godwin Obaseki, were amongst the prominent Nigerians to have first congratulated the track superstar for doing the country proud.

Similarly, eight-time Olympic gold medallist, Usain Bolt, in a second congratulatory message, posted on his verified Twitter handle, congratulated Amusan on her feat and classified her as superb.

Buhari, in a release by his Media Adviser, Femi Adesina, joined millions of Nigerians in celebrating the outstanding feat by a compatriot and two-time African Games champion, who in one night stunned the athletics world with her superlative and stellar performance.

The President said the legendary career and achievements of the golden girl would continue to inspire the upcoming generations of Nigerian athletes to achieve spectacular success.

Buhari, who also commended Brume, however, lauded Team Nigeria for displaying courage, integrity and good sportsmanship at the world stage, proving that with hard work and determination, success was achievable.

Abiodun, who said Amusan had done the state proud, said, “This is another superlative record coming from an Ogun State indigene. She has reconfirmed Ogun State’s standard of excellence now in sports and we are very proud of her”

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Kunle Somorin, in Abeokuta, Abiodun said Amusan’s feat at the 2022 World Athletics Championship, held in Eugene, Oregon, USA “is heart-warming and a thing of pride to not only to the black race but the nation and Ogun State in particular.”

The governor recalled how his administration, during the COVID-19 pandemic, announced the adoption of the talented Ijebu-Ode-born athlete as proposed by the Minister of Youths and Sport, Sunday Dare, when he visited Ogun.

“We supported her. We are a state of many firsts. Here is another testimony to that fact. I am very proud of that feat in Oregon. She’s one of our major exports in sports and we are happy to be associated with her. That was the second time Amusan would break the record on the night, improving on her 12.12s in the semi-final. It was previously set by America’s Kendra Harrison’s at 12.20s.

“On a night of many firsts, Amusan became the first Nigerian athlete to ever set a World Record in any event. It will also be the first time the Nigerian anthem would be played over the public address system during a medal presentation as the winner of an event in recent years,” he said.

Atiku, on his verified tweeter handle wrote thus: “All hail Nigeria’s Tobi Amusan, the record-breaking women’s 100m hurdles champion. I am particularly proud of this feat, and it underscores my plan to refocus investments in sports, and creative sectors, amongst others. #WorldAthleticsChamps.”

The former vice-president also extended his greetings to Brume, saying, “Hearty congratulations to Ese Brume, having won another medal for Nigeria in the women’s long jump at the World Athletics Championship in Eugene, Oregon. Another victory for Nigeria at the #WorldAthleticsChamps.”

Governor Obaseki, in a statement, hailed Amusan for the stunning, rousing and inspirational performance at the global tournament and for showcasing the indomitable Nigerian spirit to the rest of the world.

His words: “I heartily congratulate our track superstar, Tobi Amusan, on her enviable feat at the World Athletics Championship 2022, clinching gold at the global tournament and setting a new world record in the semifinals of the competition to become the first Nigerian to win a World Championship.

“A worthy ambassador of the country, Amusan, a two-time African Games champion, has continued to blaze the trail, putting the nation on the global map for good.

“Her wizardry performance at the global competition, at the weekend, was a classic display of the dogged and indomitable Nigerian spirit. We are proud of her exploits and are even more confident that she will bring more glory to the country.”

While noting that the victory was an excellent inspiration to Nigerian youths to toe the path of hard work, Obaseki said his administration would sustain investment in the sports sector to create more opportunities for Edo youths.

Delta Governor and vice-presidential candidate of the PDP, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, who congratulated Amusan and Brume, said in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, that he was elated to receive the news of the sterling performances of the duo at the event.

He said such winning spirit was needed by Nigerians all over the world to turn things around for the country, adding that the government and people of Delta were proud of Amusan and Brume for their gallantry.

“On behalf of the government and people of Delta, I congratulate Tobi Amusan and Ese Brume on their victories at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon. I was highly delighted when I received the news of Amusan winning gold medal in the 100m hurdles and Ese Brume’s silver medal in the women’s long jump.

“By winning the 100m hurdles with a world record of 12.06s, Amusan made history, becoming the first Nigerian to ever win a gold medal at the World Athletics Championships. Also worthy of commendation is Ese Brume’s leap of 7.02m, an improvement from the 6.91m that gave her a bronze medal at the last championship in Doha, Qatar.

“While I commend these great compatriots for making our country proud, I urge every Nigerian to imbibe this winning mentality, winning spirit and attitude in every facet of our livelihood to make Nigeria attain the greatness God has programmed it for, given its endowments.

“It is only such conquering mentality and patriotic heroism that can engender the much-needed change that Nigerians are yearning for. Once more, congratulations to Team Nigeria and all participating athletes for this great honour,” Okowa stated.

Bolt, was amongst the earlier sports icon to salute Amusan’s record setting final race of the women’s 100m hurdles.

Bolt whose 9.58secs in the 100m and 19.19 secs in the 200m remain unassailable since August, 2009, in Berlin, hailed Amusan in a tweet on his verified handle yesterday morning. “Superb” #Tobi,” wrote Bolt as he posted Nigeria’s green white green flag and emoji on the message.

Interestingly, Amusan’s alma mater, Our Lady of Apostles Secondary School, Ijebu Ode in Ogun State, sang Nigeria’s national anthem in her honour while carrying a portrait of the new world champion and record holder during their assembly yesterday.

Presidential candidate of the ruling APC, Bola Tinubu, in a tweet, wrote: “Congratulations to our new track and field superstar, Tobi Amusan on becoming the new World Champion in the Women’s 100m hurdles; smashing the world record not once, but twice in the process.”

At the same time, the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, took a step further and had a video chat with the winner, during which he congratulated her for a feat that brought the nation back to global reckoning.