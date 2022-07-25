UN Group Backs  Ortom’s Call for Release of Nnamdi Kanu

George Okoh in Makurdi



The United Nation’s Working Group on Arbitrary Detention has backed calls by the Governor of Benue State, Mr. Samuel Ortom, for the immediate release of the Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mr. Nnamdi Kanu.

The group also indicted both Nigeria and Kenya Governments for the arrest and extraordinary rendition, torture and continued detention of the Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, without due process.

Recall that Governor Ortom had last week called for the immediate release of Kanu to enhance the peace process in the country.

He made the call when a group under the aegis of American Veterans of Igbo Origin (AVIO) paid him a courtesy visit in Washington D.C., USA.

He stated that Kanu’s issue is a social-political challenge that must be dealt with politically.

The governor argued that even members of Boko Haram who pose a greater threat to the country’s unity have often been freed, resettled and some integrated into the armed forces.

Ortom maintained that the South-east of Nigeria must be given a sense of belonging to erase the impression of persecution of a section of the country.

He tasked the AVIO to believe in one Nigeria, pointing out that no country on earth is without its challenges and assured them that power shift to the South-east is possible, if the people of the region could put their differences aside and pursue the objective with one mind.

Ortom said his call for freedom of worship was not only to protect the rights of Christians, but that all Nigerians would be free to practice their faith without intimidation or molestation in any part of the country.

Meanwhile, the UN has asked Nigerian government to ensure “immediate release of Kanu unconditionally” and pay him adequate compensations for the arbitrary violation of his fundamental human rights.

It also recommended that government officials responsible for the torture meted to the IPOB’s leader be investigated and punished.

The UN body further directed Nigeria to report back on steps it has taken to comply with all the recommendations thereof within six months of the transmission of its opinions on Kanu’s matter.

It referred the case of Kanu’s torture to Special Rapporteur on Torture and other Cruel, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment for further consideration.

The UN Working Group also threatened to take further action to ensure that its recommendations are complied with, noting that both Nigeria and Kenya are signatories to the convention and should comply.

The 16-page report dated July 20, 2022, was adopted on April 4 by the Working Group on Arbitrary Detention at its 93rd session, held between March 30 and April 8, 2022.