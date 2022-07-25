Buhari Sympathises with Muazu, over Killing of Brother, Sister’s Abduction

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has sympathised with a former National Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Adamu Muazu, over the killing of his brother and the abduction of his sister by bandits.



President Buhari, according to a release yesterday by his spokesman, Mallam Garba Shehu,said, “I am shocked and outraged by the story of the killing of your brother and the abduction of your sister by bandits.



“This double tragedy is particularly, moving. I know it’s hard to cope with the weight of this tragedy in your family. I feel your pain.

“Let me use this opportunity to re-assure you and other Nigerians currently facing threats from the atrocities of the bandits that I will leave no stone unturned to ensure these enemies of humanity are finally crushed and decisively defeated.



“Security is my constant concern and I have kept the service chiefs on their toes to ensure that they come up with a decisive solution to end this menace.”

He, however, prayed to God “to forgive the soul of the deceased and grant the family the fortitude to overcome this double tragedy.”