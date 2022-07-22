  • Friday, 22nd July, 2022

Nestle Trains 200 Youths on Agri-entrepreneurship, Supports Seven with N3.5m

Business | 38 seconds ago

Dike Onwuamaeze

The Golden Morning Agripreneurship Series of the Nestle Nigeria Plc’s, in collaboration with the Enterprise Development Centre of the Pan Atlantic University, which is meant to promote youth participation in the agricultural sector through training and provision of grants has yielded over 200 beneficiaries in less than one year.

The Nestle Nigeria also said that seven of the beneficiaries with the most promising agriculture business proposals were given N3.5 million to scale their businesses.

The beneficiaries, according to Nestle, were exposed to different aspects of the agricultural value chain and are provided with seedlings and mentorship to help them succeed as farmers after their training.

Commenting on the Golden Morn Agripreneurship Series, Nestlé Nigeria’s Corporate Communications and Public Affairs Manager, Ms. Victoria Uwadoka, said: “Nestlé is driving impact at scale across critical socio-economic sectors, including agriculture to build a sustainable mutually beneficial ecosystem.

