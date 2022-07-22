Buhari Meets APC Chairman, Lawan,  Shettima, Govs

*Tinubu, Gbajabiamila, 5 south west govs absent

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari is about now meeting with the National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Abdullahi Adamu, some governors and other stakeholders of the party.

The meeting holding behind closed-door at the Council Chambers of the State House, Abuja, is being attended by Vice Presidential candidate of the APC, Senator Kashim Shettima, President of the Senate, Dr Ahmad Lawan; Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Idris Wase; former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Dimeji Bankole.

APC Governors in attendance include those of Kebbi (Atiku Bagudu); Borno (Babagana Zulum); Nasarawa ( Abdullahi Sule); Yobe (Mana Buni) and Gombe (Inuwa Yahaya).

Others in attendance are Chief of Staff, Prof Ibrahim Gambari and Secretary to Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha.

The party’s Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is conspicuously absent at the APC stakeholders meeting.

Also absent are the Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege; Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Femi Gbajabiamila; National Secretary of APC, Senator Iyiola Omisore, and the five South West Governors of Lagos (Babajide Sanwoolu), Osun (Adegboyega Oyetola), Ogun (Dapo Abiodun), Ondo ( Rotimi Akeredolu) and Ekiti (Kayode Fayemi).

Details later…