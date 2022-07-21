Delta’s Youth Devt Programme to Tackle Unemployment, Says Commissioner 





Omon-Julius Onabu in Asaba

The youth development programmes of the Delta State Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, have been described as unprecedented, phenomenal and the best safeguard against explosion in youth unemployment.

The State Commissioner for Youth Development, Mr. Ifeanyi Egwuyenga, made the assertion at the closure of the boot camp of the state-owned Tertiary Institutoons Entrepreneurship Programme (TEP) at the Delta State NYSC Orientation Camp, Issele-Uku, Aniocha North Local Government Area of the state.

A total of 143 beneficiaries, drawn from Delta-owned universities, colleges of education and polytechnics, successfully completed the TEP training in line with the youth entrepreneurial and empowerment initiatives of the Okowa’s administration.

While itemising the objectives and benefits of the training scheme, the commissioner x-rayed some of programmes and activities of the Okowa’s administration, spanning youth demography vis-â-vis their participation in governance, capacity building and various empowerment.

Egwuyenga said: “From the outset, not only were the interests of Delta youths factored into the policies and programmes of the Okowa’s administration wrapped around the SMART and Stronger Delta initiatives, but they have also remained key drivers of these policies and programmes.

“To demonstrate that his mantra ‘Prosperity for All Deltans’ is not acliché but unwavering resolve to build the economic capacity of the state through entrepreneurship, the Okowa administration funneled lots of energy and resources towards the development and advancement of youths in the state through various empowerment programmes, adopting multi-sectoral approach to reach a wider demography of the youths in different categories.

“Among the manifold youth empowerment programmes undertaken by this government are the Youth Agricultural Entrepreneurs Programme (YAGEP); Skills Training and Entrepreneurship Programme (STEP); Graduates’ Employment Enhancement Programme (GEEP); Information and Communication Technology – Youth Empowerment Programme (ICT-YEP); Girl-Child Entrepreneurial Skill Training (GEST); Rural Youth Skill Acquisition (RYSA); Tertiary Institutions Entrepreneurship Programme (TEP); and Community Business School (CBS); with astounding testimonies.”

He noted that the TEP is a product of “a clear-cut agenda to revamp the cause of youths in the state,” which culminated in the November 2019 upgrade of the Directorate of Youth Development to a new, full-fledged Ministry of Youth Development (MYD) charged with “meaningfully engaging our teeming youths through Entrepreneurship/Skill Development and Mindset/Value Reorientation programmes.

“Since the upgrade, there has been tremendous improvement in terms of well thought out policy initiatives, capacity building, empowerment programmes and systematic approach to resetting the mindset of the vast population of youths in the State.”

Egwuyenga added that the TEP “is another novel initiative of this youth friendly administration of Governor Okowa. TEP is designed to encourage entrepreneurship spirit in students at the state-owned tertiary institutions of learning with innovative business ideas.

“Under the programme, eligible undergraduate students with exceptional entrepreneurial drive that needs capacity building, mentorship and business start-up support are trained and supported with relevant tools and finance to realise their dreams through a venture capital arrangement.

“A total of 143 successful applicants to the programme are currently in the boot camp, undergoing the necessary trainings and capacity building.

“Pursuant to the Prosperity for all Deltans actualisation, the Ministry of Youth Development initiated the Rural Skills Acquisition (RYSA) programme that is aimed at improving the economic status of youths in their local communities.

“RYSA is targeted at youths who previously had acquired skills but could not commence their own businesses. A total of 1,564 youths have benefited from the RYSA first and second cycles.

“The Community Business School (CBS) is another fantastic programme of the state government championed by the Ministry of Youth Development. Under this programme, youths in the state who already own businesses are equipped with vital business skills. A total of 1,250 youths from across the 25 local government areas of the state have so far benefited from this programme.

“There is no gainsaying the fact that Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, since assumption of office as Governor in 2015, has demonstrated undying passion for Delta youths in both words and actions and can be said to be unprecedented.”

The Chief Consultant at Optimum Resources Management and Consult Limited, Dr. Anthony Chovwen, noted that the curriculum for the Boot camp Class went beyond the common introductory instructions on the basics of entrepreneurship by taking the participants through a comprehensive scheme in entrepreneurship and business management in our contemporary world.

Chovwen revealed that although a total of 1,300 applications were received from students of the seven tertiary institutions across the state, only 143 scaled through the second stage of the rigorous selection process, involving ICT appreciation test held on March 13 this year, thus making them eligible for the four weeks Entrepreneurship Master Class (EMC), which exposed them to the necessary tools of resources management, accounting principles, costing and business plan preparation modules.

While warning Nigerian youths against entertaining such erroneous, retrogressive and dangerous beliefs as “education is a scam,” the consultant said: “I can present to you a highly energized, highly equipped” prospective entrepreneurs who are capable of holding their own in our contemporary business environment because of the “drastic change in attitude and value deliverance” training.

“Our programme has depth of content in business management with focus on the importance of networking and mentoring. We have built your confidence; you can face the challenges of entrepreneurship,” Chovwen said.

The State Chief Job and Wealth Creation Officer, Professor Eric Eboh, congratulated the beneficiaries for successfully undertaking the all-important entrepreneurship training, and noted that the programme was the first of its kind in the country, urging them to live up to the high expectations as pioneers of the BOOTCAMP.

Eboh said: “I want you to realise that to have got to this point, it means there is something special inside of you. “Consider yourself already a success as this is a plus to the various degree certificates and diplomas you will obtain from your respective institutions.”

Executive Assistant to Governor Okowa, Mr. Edward Mekwuye, urged the beneficiaries never to lose sight of the rare opportunity offered by the training, noting that they must cultivate and imbibe “the right or positive attitude to sustain the practice of value addition to their products and services.

“At inception, I said that you have an opportunity. You should justify this opportunity through sustaining the right attitude, so that your altitude in business life will be guaranteed. Success not sustained is of no consequence.”

Highpoint of the ceremony included messages of appreciation by the Permanent Secretary in the State Ministry of Youth Development, Mrs. Ngozi Mogbolu as well as a representative from each of the seven tertiary institutions in the state..