Kastina, Kano PDP Guber Candidates, Yari Meet Wike in Rivers

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike yesterday, played a host to two popular northern governorship candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), at his private residence in Rumuepirikom in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of the state.

The two gubernatorial candidates of Katsina State, Senator Yakubu Danmarke Lado and that of Kano State, Mohammad Abacha, visited Governor Wike few hours after the former governor of Zamfara State, Abdulaziz Yari left his house.

THISDAY learned that earlier in the day, the Rivers state governor and his guest Mr Yari together with his delegation, had a closed door meeting.

The issue disclosed in the meeting was not disclosed as Yari did not grant interview to Journalists present at Wike’s premises.

But the Kastina State governorship candidate, Senator Lado told journalists after the closed door meeting they also had with Governor Wike that they were on a courtesy visit to pay homage to their friend and brother.

He said: “We paid a courtesy call to our brother, the executive governor of Rivers State. Since the election is over we have not been able to visit Rivers State to come and pay homage to him.

“That is why we are here to tell him that we are together as friends and brothers.”

On their level of preparedness towards the 2023 governorship election in Katsina and Kano States and their chances of winning, Senator Lado expressed that they are very prepared and are sure of delivering the party and winning the election.