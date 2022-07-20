  • Tuesday, 19th July, 2022

Goalkeeper Nnadozie Critical of Officiating, Laser Attacks

Super Falcons first choice goalkeeper, Chiamaka Nnadozie, was very  critical of the officiating in the Nigeria versus Morocco semifinal clash in the ongoing WAFCON 2022 on Monday night.

It took the sending off of Halimat Ayinde in the 49th minute and Rasheedat Ajibade in the 70th minute by centre referee Maria Rivet from Mauritius for the game to drag into penalty shootouts where the host country prevailed 5-4.

Both red cards came after the intervention of Video Assistant Referee (VAR).

According to Nnadozie who plys her trade with Paris FC in the French Division 1 Féminine, the officiating of the semi final was horrible.

“The officiating was not really OK,” she noted on Monday night to BBC Africa Sport.

Nnadozie also claimed Moroccan fans “did everything to distract” her side, with Nigerian players targeted by laser pens during the penalty shootouts.

“Since I’ve been playing football, this is the worst match I’ve ever played in my life,” she recalled with anger.

However, despite the defeat, Former Nigerian striker, Mercy Akide praised  the Super Falcons’ performance against Morocco in a social media post yesterday.

“Proud of you ladies!@NGSuper_Falcons,” Akide tweeted .

Akide represented Nigeria at three FIFA Women’s World Cup in 1998, 2000 and 2002 before hanging her boots.

