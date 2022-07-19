FG, Edo State Partners to Curtail Spread of Tranboundary Animal Diseases

Gilbert Ekugbe

The Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (FMARD) is partnering with the Edo State Government to curtail the spread of trans-boundary diseases in Nigeria.

The Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Dr. Mohammad Mahmood Abubakar, said that the ministry has supported Edo State and other states in the South-south geo-political zone with over 1.8 million free vaccines to combat the spread.

Abubakar revealed this during the flag off ceremony of 2022 Nationwide Free Mass Vaccination Campaign against Trans-boundary Animal Diseases in Benin, Edo State, recently.

He said that the Trans-boundary Animal Diseases (TADs) such as Contagious Bovine Pleuropneumonia (CBPP), Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD), Peste Des Petits Ruminants (PPR) and Newcastle Disease (ND) are affecting the livestock population and could be adequately managed with vaccination.

The minister, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary, FMARD, Dr. Ernest Umakhihe, stated that livestock production is a major means of livelihood in Nigeria.

He added that livestock is a source of protein for growth and mental development of our children, spendable income and the by-products from these animals like hides and skin are used for the production of belts, shoes among other things.

In his words: “Over the years, the policy of CBPP, FMD, PPR and ND control in Nigeria has been routine annual vaccination; However, the vaccination coverage has been limited by inadequate resources. But going forward, we intend to scale up vaccination coverage as more resources become available.”

In his welcome address, the Acting Governor of Edo State, Mr. Philip Shaibu, who was represented by the Edo State’s Commissioner for Agriculture and Food Security, Mr. Stephen Idenhere commended the effort of the federal government through the FMARD in controlling animal diseases across the nation.

Shaibu said: “I called on all states within the South-south region, to join hands in the battle as animal disease control is a collective responsibility.

“This synergy would go a long way in enhancing livestock production in the zone thereby improving the socio-economic status of the rural dwellers.”

He revealed that Edo State Government had keyed into the Livestock Productivity and Resilience Support (LPRES) project of the FMARD and ECOWAS-PACBAO, which were aimed at improving livestock production and curbing farmers/ herders clashes.

In his good will message, the Permanent Secretary of Cross River State Ministry of Agriculture and Natural Resources, Mr. Jacobs Udida, commended the federal government’s initiative towards the Free Mass Vaccination Campaign against Trans-boundary Animal Diseases and for providing Primary Health Center, which would go a long way to improve Animal Health.

In her remarks, the Director, Federal Department of Veterinary and Pest Control and Chief Veterinary Officer of Nigeria, Dr. Maimuna Habib, said that the ministry would continue to support and collaborate with states to ensure the good health of livestock in Nigeria through the provision of vaccines, trainings, disinfectants and veterinary drugs as much as possible.