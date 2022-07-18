Oye Leads NTBC on Trade Mission to Turkey, Boosts Investment Flow to Agric, Others

Gilbert Ekwugbe

The Nigeria Turkey Business Council (NTBC), led by its President, Dele Oye, has embarked on a trade mission to Turkey to strengthen bilateral ties between Nigeria and Turkey and forge new business relationships to drive investment into Nigeria’s agro-processing industry and other sectors of the economy.

The delegation attended FOTEG and WIN EURASIA Istanbul Fair 2022 in Istanbul; the KONYA MACHINE TECHNOLOGIES FAIR in Konya; the Konya Agriculture Exhibition 2022 and the 17th edition of the AGROEXPO International Agricultural and Livestock Exhibition, all in Turkey.

Speaking on the mission, Dele Oye said the trade mission aims to further exploit the current bilateral cooperation potential between Nigeria and Turkey and seek investment in the nation’s agriculture sector in line with the federal government’s vision for an agriculture-based economy to drive job creation and achieve food security.

Oye, a second Deputy President of the National Association of Chambers of Commerce and Industry in Nigeria (NACCIMA) noted that the Council also leveraged the opportunity of the trade mission to seek foreign investments and partnerships to expand technology deployment in agriculture to improve profitability and productivity, ensuring the sector becomes attractive to the nation’s youthful population.

He said, “As part of the trade mission to Turkey, the delegation of the Nigeria Turkey Business Council (NTBC) attended the FOTEG ISTANBUL Fair 2022, a meeting point for food processing equipment suppliers, food production companies’ representatives and senior managers. With all the exhibitors and visitors from all around the world, the fair provided many opportunities to understand the latest trends in a big market, creating a fine platform to connect with investors from across the globe with many showing strong interest in Nigeria’s huge agriculture market.

“We were also at the Konya Machine Technologies Fair and the Konya Agriculture Exhibition 2022, where global industry professionals demonstrated their strength in the machinery technologies market as well as the exhibition of new products and services. We understand the importance of technology to agricultural development and leveraged the opportunity to woo investors in this regard.

Oye further explained that, “the Nigeria Turkey Business Council (NTBC) Ltd/Gte is a bilateral think-tank and forum jointly envisioned by NACCIMA and the Foreign Economic Relations Board of Turkey (DEiK) to continually create avenues for the discussion of issues pertinent to the development of the blossoming trade, economic and business partnership between the two countries.”

“The NTBC delegates, among other things, showcased the huge investment prospects in Nigeria’s agricultural sector, rallying investors to take advantage of the available investment opportunities to invest in new frontiers, “Dele Oye added.