Osun 2022: Women Lawyers in Preliminary Report Commend INEC, Women’s Turnout

* Decry incidence of vote buying

Alex Enumah in Abuja

The International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA) in a preliminary report on its observation of the governorship election in Osun State has commended the efforts of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for its efforts at ensuring a free and fair election in Osun State.

The body also commended women for turning out en-mass to exercise their franchise in selecting who governs them in the state for the next four years.

FIDA Nigeria, in its preliminary report on the Osun gubernatorial poll, signed by its Country Vice-President and National President, Mrs Amina Agbaje, noted that women and persons with disabilities were also accorded priority by the electoral umpire.

“Reports across the local government areas in Osun State observed indicate that there was early and high voter turnout for the polls across the state as security personnel, electoral officers and election materials arrived at most polling units between the hours of 8:00 – 9:00am. 24% of the polling units had the election materials before 8AM, 48% by 8AM and 28% by 8:30AM. Furthermore we observed that 64% polling units visited had more than one electoral official, 24% had 3 electoral officials, and 12 % had two (2) electoral officials.

“With regards to participation of female electoral officials, we observed that a larger percentage of the polling units visited, that is about 76% had more than 2 female electoral officials, 12% had less than 2 officials, while 12% had above 2 officials.

“For instance, at polling unit 007, Ward 3, Boluwaduro LGA, polling unit 012, ward 2, Ife North LGA, accreditation commenced between 8.20- 8.30am. Similarly at polling unit 7, ward 6, Iwo LGA, accreditation commenced as early as 8am, however at polling unit 23, ward 5 , Osogbo LGA, voters were accredited at 9.45am,” Agbaje said.

On the turnout of female voters and Persons with Disabilities, FIDA claimed it observed a large turnout of female voters in about 88% of the polling units observed, adding that only 12% of the polling units visited had low voters.

“For instance at Polling unit 1, Ward 1, Ife South LGA , about 175 women were observed exercising their franchise, similarly at polling 1, ikija ward 2, Ife South LGA, about 204 women were observed undergoing the accreditation process. Similarly at polling unit 003, ward 1, Olorunda LGA, we observed a large turnout of female voters. At polling 005, ward 7, Ifedayo LGA a good number of female voters were observed exercising their franchise, similarly at Unit 004, Ward 10, Ife Central LGA, more female voters were observed exercising their franchise.

“Furthermore at Polling unit 7, ward 10, Odo-Otin LGA, more than a hundred women were observed exercising their franchise. Our observers reported that 88% of the covering polling units observed low turnout of persons living with disabilities across polling units visited,” she said.

FIDA however commended INEC for giving priority to persons with disabilities, the elderly/aged, pregnant women and nursing mothers in the voting process.

“Our observers reported that Persons Living with Disabilities were prioritized in at least 56% of the polling units. While only 32% of the polling units provided special kits for Persons Living with Disabilities however, 68% of the polling units didn’t. However 80% of the polling units prioritized pregnant women, the elderly and nursing mothers. For instance at polling unit 004, ward 10, Ife Central LGA, nursing mothers, pregnant women and persons with disabilities were prioritized thus exercising their franchise speedily. At polling unit 003, ward 1, Olorunda LGA, pregnant women and elderly were prioritized by electoral officials. Furthermore at polling unit 23, Ward 5, Osogbo LGA, pregnant women & the elderly were prioritized accordingly,” Agbaje said.

On the functionality of the Bimodal Voters Accreditation System (BVAS), FIDA Nigeria observed that across most polling units within its purview, BVAS was largely functional and as such aided accreditation and the voting process.

The women lawyers also stated that security officials/personnel in at least 52% of polling units visited were perceived to be impartial, with 28% perceived to be very impartial and 20% perceived to have partial electoral/security officials.

The women lawyers however, lamented the incident of vote buying, although the body did not pin it down to any political party.

“FIDA Nigeria observed disturbing incidents of vote trading across the state especially as our observers reported that about 16% of the polling units were to have witnessed voting inducements. For instance at polling unit 2, ward 3, Isokan LGA, incidence of vote buying were observed by leading political parties between N3,000 and N5,000 respectively. At PU005, Ward 08 St Peter’s School Sekona, Ede South LGA, our observers reported incidence of vote buying. Similarly at PU 02, ward 002, Ayedade LGA and polling unit 12, Ward 12, Ife North LGA, voters were induced with the sum of N2, 000 –N5, 000,” the preliminary report claimed.