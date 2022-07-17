A Day of Reckoning for Baba Ijesha

The intriguing trial of Nollywood actor, comedian and filmmaker, Olanrewaju Omiyinka, better known as Baba Ijesha came to an end on Thursday, July 14 when an Ikeja Special and Sexual Offences court convicted and sentenced him to five years imprisonment over the sexual assault of an underage girl.

On April 22, 2021, Baba Ijesha was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting an underage girl. CCTV footage of him trying to lure the underaged girl who turned out to be the foster child of comedienne Adekola Adekanya, otherwise called Princess went viral and drew ire from many. It was alleged that it was not the first time the actor was allegedly sexually assaulting the minor. It was gathered that the actor defiled the minor when she was seven-year-old, and seven years later, he again carried out his pedophilic actions on her.

The accused while pleading not guilty was detained after the Lagos State Government found prima facie evidence to charge him under five provisions of the criminal law of the state. He faced six counts of child defilement that include indecent treatment of a child, sexual assault, attempted sexual assault by penetration and sexual assault by penetration which the prosecutor argued contravene Section 135, 137, 261, 202, 262 and 263 of the Lagos State Criminal Law 2015, that stipulates life imprisonment for offenders.

Although he was subsequently granted bail, he failed to meet the requirements and remained in custody. However, on September 28, 2021, a forensic expert gave evidence that incriminated the actor who gathered support from some of the prominent people in the Yoruba film industry, while receiving knocks from others too, notably the actress Iyabo Ojo.

While the accused challenged the evidence under the claim that it may have been tampered with, his case came to a climactic end with the judge’s verdict last week.

Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo in delivering the judgment said she found the defendant guilty of “counts two to five and he is discharged of counts one and six. The defendant is hereby sentenced to five years imprisonment for count two, three years for count three, five years for count four and three years for count five.” The sentence is to run concurrently.

The judge also expressed sadness in delivering the judgment. “This is very sad. The behaviour of the defendant is appalling, the case shows the length people can go in exhibiting the animalistic urge in them in abuse the position of friendship. The defendant took his acting too far. Children are frequently preyed on because of their inability to defend themselves.”

The verdict was celebrated on social media, particularly on Twitter where Ojo was hailed for her stance on the matter. It was also a sort of vindication for many who have longed for a unique #MeToo moment in Nigeria. Many times, celebrities who have been accused of sexually abusing victims go scot-free, usually because they intimidate victims or find another means to shush them. With Baba Ijesha’s case, perhaps new dawn has come for victims of sexual abuse done by celebrities.