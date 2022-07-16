Firm Unveils app to Support Artisans

Clickafix, a technological platform that connects skilled artisans and professionals to service seekers, has been launched in an effort aimed to boost the income of vocational professionals in the country.

In view of this, the company noted it partnered with some knowledge organisations to help ensure quality and safety are not compromised.

Speaking on the move, Founder and Director of Clickafix, Mr. Arun Goswami said that the app seeks to help users solve a lot of problems around getting access to good service, especially from qualified skilled artisans.

“A lot of Lagosians, who are most of the time in need of competent and reliable professionals to fix faults in their homes and offices, can now attend to those faults with peace of mind.

“Clickafix is a secure platform that has enrolled only verified artisans on whom a thorough background check has been carried out to ascertain competence and character, thereby offering peace of mind to service seekers.

Explaining how the app works, he noted that users are expected to download the app and enter their phone numbers to get access to a large array of services such as plumbing, electrical repairs, hair and beauty, carpentry, haircuts, air conditioning and refrigerator repairs, generator repairs, and appliance repairs.

On his part, Co-Founder of the organisation, Mr. Pawan Bhandari stated that the organisation was in partnership with select top-quality training institutes in Lagos, and also enrolling graduates from these institutes.

He added that the app is also enrolling skilled artisans that were not trained in the institutes but had been accessed and accredited by the core team of the company.

He expressed that the initiative would boost entrepreneurship in Lagos and Nigeria at large as more people get on the app to offer or buy services.

“There are hundreds of artisans on the platform across Lagos, and whenever a customer demands a service, he or she is presented with a long list of accredited professionals with details of their years of experience, core competence, and charges. The customer has the freedom to choose their preferred professional from the lists, choose the time for the service to be delivered, and simply wait for the artisans to arrive at their doorstep.”