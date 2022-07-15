Muslim- Muslim Ticket: ‘Tinubu Should Dialogue with Aggrieved Party Men’

Laleye Dipo in Minna

As criticisms continued to trail the choice of Senator Kashim Shettima as the vice presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress’ (APC), the Niger State Chairman of the Bola Ahmed Tinubu Solidarity Vanguard (BATV), Mr. Mohammed Abubakar Katcha, has tasked the APC Presidential Candidate, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to open channels of dialogues with aggrieved members of the party and Nigerians.

Katcha said this yesterday in Minna that such dialogue would assure Nigerians that “there is nothing to fear about the Muslim Muslim ticket.

“I think Tinubu should discuss with his party men, he should assure them that there is no ulterior motive behind his decision to pick Senator Kashim Shettima as his running mate.”

He said that dialogue would douse the tension already created in the minds of the people in a part of the party and some Nigerians.

He described Shettima as a “tested and trusted politician who as governor even under insurgency was able to improve the lives of the ordinary people in Borno State.”

Shettima, according to him, was very visible throughout the presidential primary campaigns of Tinubu and played very prominent role in his emergence as the standard bearer of the APC. So he should not be denied the right of being the running mate after putting in a lot.”

Katcha believed that the Tinubu and Shettima ticket would swing victory for the APC in next year’s election and consequently lead to a total transformation of the country.

He advised the people of Niger State to queue behind the APC’s ticket in the next year’s election because “we have a lot to gain by doing so.”

Katcha disclosed that the BATS Vanguard in the state has now been registered with the Ministry of Youth Development after operating for about three years, saying that the registration was done to put at bay those who were not involved in the struggle but after the success recorded “want to hijack the group.”

He disclosed that the group had designed many campaign materials including flex barbers posters and tee-shirts and face caps, which would be presented to the presidential candidate for approval before being mass produced for distribution across the 277 wards in the state.