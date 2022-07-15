Allianz Pledges Commitment to Insurance Growth in Nigeria



Ebere Nwoji

The Managing Director, Allianz Nigeria, Adeolu Adewunmi-Zer, has pledged her company’s commitment to drive insurance growth in Nigeria .

The insurance firm said it would do this through designing of innovative products, professional expertise and excellent service delivery with cutting-edge technology in order to guarantee a sustainable future and prosperity for the people.



Adewumi-Zer, made the disclosure while addressing insurance journalists in Lagos.

She said Allianz Nigeria was well positioned for profitability and growth, adding that the company is here to stay in order to expand the frontiers of insurance in Nigeria and Africa at large.



She said Allianz with long years of experience and expertise in technical matters in insurance, had what it takes to make a difference in Nigeria and Africa.

“We have the expertise, we have the experience, we have the technology and we have the right quality and quantity of manpower to make a difference” she stated.



She said the company was fully recapitalised to the tune of N18 billion as required by the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM).

The Allianz chieftain said the company was a forward looking company, adding that its strategic objective was to ‘secure your future.’



“We are here to stay to drive insurance growth in Nigeria and in extension, Africa. Our strategic objective is to secure the future of our customers, the future of our employees, the future of our stakeholders and the future of the people in our communities. There are a lot of opportunities in Africa and the future of insurance business is here in Africa. One thing that I want you to know is that the future is Africa. So if the future is Africa, the future is Nigeria. So you cannot have a strategy for Africa, if you do not take Nigeria seriously.”



She said one of the strategies of the company was to be a preferred insurer in Nigeria, Africa and globally in line with their recent joint venture collaboration with Sanlam.



“Because we know how important it is to have a partner with stamina at your side who prepares you with solid and sustainable solutions, we strive to do it right with passion and persistence. Allianz and Sanlam have agreed to combine their current and future operations across Africa to create the largest Pan-African non-banking financial services entity on the continent, “she said.