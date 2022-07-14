Osun: Frank Warns INEC, Security Agencies against Rigging, Vote Buying

Udora Orizu in Abuja

Former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Timi Frank, has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and security agencies to guide against rigging and vote buying during Saturday’s governorship poll in Osun State.

Frank in a statement Thursday in Abuja, said he has credible intelligence reports that there were plans to rig the Osun State governorship election through intimidation, harassment and mass arrest of voters in the state.

He called on INEC officials and security personnel deployed to conduct the poll to live above board and to ensure that all the rigging plots are thwarted.

According to him, any attempt to rig the election would be fiercely resisted by the people of Osun and the country in general.

Frank who is the United Liberation Movement for West Papua (ULMWP) Ambassador to East Africa and Middle East, said: “INEC must not only be transparent, but must ensure that all those who plan to disrupt, rig or engage in vote buying are promptly arrested and subsequently prosecuted.

He called on the United States of America, United Kingdom and other leading members of the international community to help entrench democratic culture in the country by ensuring that any government or security official caught aiding and abetting rigging or vote buying are blacklisted and denied visa.