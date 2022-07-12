Stop APC Thugs from Disturbing Osun Elections, PDP Tasks Security Agencies

Yinka Kolawole



The Chairman, Caretaker Committee of Osun State People Democratic Party (PDP), Dr. Akindele Adekunle, yesterday alleged that political thugs mobilised by the All Progressives Congress (APC) now arriving at various parts of the state.

According to him in the countdown to the election day next Saturday, “Osun State is witnessing influx of armed men and women whose sole goal is to violently disrupt peaceful conduct of the election.

“It is already in public domain that thugs imported from Lagos are already lodged at various hotels in Osun State.”

In a statement issued by Adekunle, which was made available to THISDAY yesterday, he said: “We have reports that such daredevils have been deployed to various zones, including Iwo, where a PDP party agent was shot at, and Osogbo axis, where the residence of the governorship candidate of the Labour Party was attacked.”

Adekunle noted that the increasing number of attacks and the unchecked activities of thugs across the state pose serious danger to the peaceful conduct of next Saturday election.

He, however, charged the newly deployed Police Commissioner and the Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) in the state to take judicious note and urgently act to arrest the situation.

Adekunle also urged security agencies not to wait until citizens resort to self-help before the menace of party thugs is nipped in the bud.

He said: “We repeat the call of our governorship candidate for an urgent review of security architecture for the election. We call on the security agencies to conduct security audit and map the state before next Saturday election. If various appeals from well-meaning stakeholders are not acted upon, the authorities should be held responsible for any breakdown of law and order in Osun State.”

He then appealed to voters never to be intimidated, saying they must reject violence and intimidation by trooping out enmass to cast their votes for PDP next Saturday.