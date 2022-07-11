  • Tuesday, 12th July, 2022

Zhao Visits West Africa, Donates Funds for Community Education Workshops 

Emma Okonji

The Founder and CEO of Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency and blockchain infrastructure provider, Changpeng Zhao, recently visited Ivory Coast and Senegal as part of his tour to connect with Binancians across the world and collaborate with policymakers. 

CZ’s stay in the region involved meetings with Alassane Dramane Ouattara, President of Ivory Coast and Macky Sall, President of Senegal, amongst others.

Changpeng, known more commonly by his initials “CZ”, expressed the company’s commitment to collaborating with policymakers in Africa as well as highlighting blockchain’s importance to the financial economy. “Africa is primed for crypto adoption as blockchain provides financial accessibility not currently available to lots of Africans”, CZ said.

During his visit, CZ announced Binance’s partnership with Jokkolabs, one of Africa’s first social impact hubs. Through this partnership, Binance will launch a blockchain awareness and education programme throughout communities in Francophone Africa. 

“Together, we will reinforce the region as a hub of blockchain innovation and entrepreneurship”, he said. The partnership will involve a monetary donation for community education workshops with an aim to increase blockchain literacy and skills. Binance aims to build the fintech community across the Francophone Africa region, ensuring enthusiasts are empowered to build blockchain solutions and solve real-world problems,” Zhao further said.

CZ’s visit comes a week after the announcement of Binance’s partnership with Senegalese Khaby Lame, the most-followed creator on TikTok. It also comes a few months after Binance’s sponsorship of AFCON, the largest international football championship in Africa, showing Binance’s commitment to driving blockchain adoption within the region.

