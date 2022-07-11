  • Tuesday, 12th July, 2022

Shettima’s Choice as Tinubu’s Running mate, Wise Decision, Says Gbajabiamila 

Udora Orizu in Abuja 

The Speaker of Nigeria’s House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila has described the choice of Senator Kashim Shettima as the running mate of the Presidential Candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, as a wise decision.

Gbajabiamila in a statement said that Tinubu settled for one of the best hands for the job of Nigeria’s Vice-President.

According to him, “Shettima has over the years proved his mettle as a shrewd and progressive politician whose eight years as governor of Borno State – from 2011 to 2019 – was a defining moment for the state. Asiwaju is widely known as the biggest talent hunter in the country who has over the years assembled an army of performers in governance irrespective of their ethnicity or religious leaning. This unique feature also can be found in Sen. Shettima following his track record of excellence in both the private and public sectors.

“Shettima has the right character and intellectual capacity to turn things around hence having him as the Vice-President under a Tinubu presidency will be a masterstroke in the management of the economy. My first encounter with  Shettima, who I had admired from afar, was many years ago when he and I travelled together with Asiwaju to the UK to address the issue of terrorism with the British and Nigerians in the Diaspora. I was amazed by Shettima’s depth, ability and capacity to engage Christian Amanpour, a journalist of international repute. He earned my respect (and I must say that of his interviewer) even more ever since then.”

While noting that the Tinubu/Shettima ticket is a good combination that will lead to success at the polls for the APC come 2023, Gbajabiamila called on Nigerians to support the duo and other APC candidates for various elective offices.

